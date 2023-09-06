The Huntington's Mid-Autumn Moon Festival to shimmer as September meets October

What to Know Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023

$35 public; $30 Huntington members; $10 youth ages 4 to 11; kids 3 and under admitted free

Communing with the moon happens at so many perfect points of the calendar, but when we reach the start of fall, our love of its lunar majesty intertwines with ancient traditions.

Specifically, the celebration of the autumn moon is a centuries-old festivity, one that is movingly and musically embraced in China and several parts of Asia each year.

There is a way to join this joyful occasion here in Southern California, a moment that is regularly honored at a local spot that is celebrated for its exquisite and authentic design: The Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

The San Marino destination will again pay homage to this uplifting occasion at the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, which will flower, like so many pretty plum blossoms, on Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 1, 2023.

Revealing how sought-after tickets are to this gorgeous gathering? The celebration is expanding to three nights for the first time ever.

Tickets are now on sale, and you'll need to purchase yours in advance. The Huntington is rarely open at night, making this an especially popular draw for those who'd love to behold the Chinese Garden's bridges and water elements by the light of the moon.

Live music flowing around these bridges and into the many pavilions and seating areas adds a beautiful aural note to the evenings, too, as does the opportunity to dine at the Jade Court Cafe.

The Freshwater Pavilion and the Terrace of Shared Delights will also serve as palate-pleasing places, the spots where you'll want to "enjoy delicious entrees and treats."

Simply strolling through the spacious idyll is the choice of many returning revelers, people eager to bask in the magical moonbeams, lovely lanterns, and fragrant air.