The LA Chinatown Firecracker dances into its 46th year; runs, walks, and biking are ahead

What to Know 46th Annual LA Chinatown Firecracker

Feb. 24 and 25, 2024; the opening ceremonies each day will feature 100,000 firecrackers

A 5K, 10K, Kiddie Run, and the PAW'er Dog Walk are on the schedule, as well as two bicycle rides

The Year of the Dragon will be at the celebratory center of many ebullient and expressive events in the coming weeks, but if you're seeking the spectacular and venerable party with the firecracker kick-off, you'll want to make sure to attend the LA Chinatown Firecracker.

"Firecracker" isn't simply part of this weekend-long festivity's spirited name; some 100,000 firecrackers kick off both days of the bustling to-do with a show of powerful sound, light, and excitement.

You can see (and most definitely hear) the famous firecrackers at the opening ceremony, but there is so much to do during this joyful happening, which embraces the Lunar New Year with outdoorsy energy, a love of pups, and a commitment to community fun.

Bike rides are popular choices for cyclists seeking to participate in the LA Chinatown Firecracker; there's a Half-Century, if you'd like to spin over a vaster stretch of the area, while the Fun Ride visits the LA River Bike Trail.

A variety of runs and walks, including the chance to join virtually, are on the calendar, and the mile-long PAW-'er Dog Walk?

People and pooches do love it so, thanks in part to the goodie bags and an upbeat vibe in the air, a feeling that is due, in part, to the fact that the walk helps support animal rescue efforts.

Oh yes: And Fidos will leave with nifty Year of the Dragon medals.

A two-day festival will hum with activity as well; stop by to shop the dozens of vendors; cycling wear will be among the items found at the fest, as well as foods, sips, and other goods, too.

While this marketplace is popping up on both days, you'll want to check ahead and confirm the date for the run, walk, or cycle event you're keen to join.