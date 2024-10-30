The Obscure, a creative cocktail experience, shimmers with autumn magic

What to Know
- The Obscure Distillery & Cocktail Experience, presented by Fever
- The "guided tasting," created for guests who are 21 and older, features a compact series of creatively crafted sips: a trio of house spirits and "three original cocktails"
- 1356 Palmetto Street in Los Angeles
- $68.81 (and up); the experience runs about two hours
- The "seasons" change at The Obscure, with different spirits in the spotlight; Season One and Season Two are available for booking now
- Non-spirited libations are also available by request; food is available next door at The Rising Sun, an alfresco cafe helmed by The Obscure team
Discovering the story of a sophisticated sip as well as the intriguing ingredients that give the cocktail its particular character?
It's not always easy to do so, though a menu might reveal a detail or two, as can a fabulous bartender or server.
But there's a special place in the Arts District that puts the festive focus on a libation's particular history, as well as the oh-so-special spirits chosen for the drink.
It's The Obscure Distillery & Cocktail Experience, a made-for-grown-ups gathering that provides a "guided tasting," one that asks cocktail mavens to go on an atmospheric journey.
The journey involves the sipper's tastebuds, of course, but the well-dressed setting has story to spare, too: You're inside an immersive space rife with ethereal outdoor magic, including mossy "trees," architectural flourishes with gothic flair, waterfalls, and low-lit loveliness.
Théron Regnier, the project's head distiller, partnered with "a small team of bartenders and artists" to create "the pandemic project."
Like many innovative artist-started ideas from the early 2020s, The Obscure has flourished, providing "a place where mixology and storytelling meet — an immersive cocktail experience for drinkers of all levels."
But the experience is flowing well beyond the boundaries of the Arts District: The Rites of Fall Rye, one of the featured spirits in the current tasting, is for sale in The Obscure's online bottle shop.
Priced at $150, Rites of Fall Rye is a collaboration with the American Chestnut Foundation, and every bottle sold helps the nonprofit's restoration-minded goal: Helping these treasured but "functionally extinct" specimens thrive.
For more about this offbeat and elegant sipping adventure, one that is led by knowledgeable mixologists and pros who know high-quality spirits and botanicals, visit The Obscure site now.