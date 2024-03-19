The Planetary Society, that Pasadena star, has whimsical wearables for watching the eclipse

What to Know A solar eclipse will occur on April 8; it will be partially viewable in California (eclipse glasses are a necessary safety accessory, keep in mind)

The Planetary Society, which is based in Pasadena, will throw an "Eclipse-O-Rama" in Fredricksburg, Texas, a city located in the eclipse's "path of totality"

Even if you can't attend the eclipse party, you can shop for eclipse-themed merchandise, including glasses, via Chop Shop, the society's shop partner

There are no shops located on the surface of the sun — such stores would be positively searing and highly unvisitable — but there are places in the Solar System that offer stylish sun-inspired merchandise.

Specifically, those shops can be found on Earth, a planet that will soon be treated, in part, to a solar eclipse.

Several astronomy organizations will host events in honor of the eclipse, including The Planetary Society, which is located in Pasadena.

Pasadena is not in the "path of totality" — California will have a partial view of the epic occurrence — so The Planetary Society team is planning to travel to a spot that will be, well, fully eclipsed on April 8.

Fredricksburg, Texas is where the society's "Eclipse-O-Rama 2024" will take place; both music and science are on the camping party's schedule, as well as other treats that eclipse enthusiasts just may "moon" over.

But wait: You say you can't travel to Texas to join the cosmic convention? You can still show your sartorial support to the society. Eclipse-O-Rama wearables are available for purchase online via Chop Shop, the "store partner" of The Planetary Society.

You'll still want to sashay about in an eclipse-inspired ensemble on April 8, we're guessing, wherever you are? Best line up your topical t-shirt now. There are other items on the shop's site, including a poster and sticker.

And the must-get of any eclipse, be it partial or total from where you are viewing it: the essential eclipse-watching glasses.

Even if you're not filling your closet with eclipse shirts, you'll want to rocket over to The Planetary Society's eclipse-centered page, which features a checklist on what to expect, information about eclipse glasses, what the path of totality is all about and more.

And here's some sunny news: Even after the April 8 eclipse concludes, we will still exist in the universe. This means we'll continue to enthusiastically turn to The Planetary Society for talks, updates, information, special events, and, yes, memorable merchandise, too.

Find out more about the engaging astronomy organization, which is "(e)mpowering the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration."