‘The Plastic Bag Store' Opens in the Art District

Plastic bags are a common sight in our modern age. They're hanging in shops, stored inside our homes, stashed in the trunks of our cars, and nestled in just about every other place where a plastic bag can go, or seemingly so.

Artist Robin Frohardt wanted to inspire people to ponder the plastic bags that fill our homes and our world. Out of this wish was born "The Plastic Bag Store," a "market" that brims with products created from plastic bags, plastic caps, and other pieces made entirely from, you guessed it, plastic.

UCLA Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) is presenting the art installation, which first premiered, to big acclaim, in New York City's Time Square during the pandemic.

The walk-inside artwork is now open at 661 Imperial Street in the Arts District.

Browse the aisles of this unusual, thought-provoking, and timely experience via a few photographs, found below. Entry is timed, and $10 is the suggested donation. Find out more about visiting "The Plastic Bag Store" at this site.