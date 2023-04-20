The Poppy Peak Is Over, but a Poppy-Inspired Fest Is Ready to Bloom

What to Know California Poppy Festival at the AV Fair & Event Center in Lancaster (note: this is happening about 20 minutes from the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve)

April 21-23, 2023

Concerts, a carnival, a beer garden, fair food, and poppy-inspired goodies

All of that wet weather that soggily visited Southern California over the last few months?

In the end, it didn't quite provide poppy people with the over-the-top bloom season they longed for, at least around the best-known spot to look for the blossoms.

Fiddleneck fans found a different and delightful scene at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: Large spreads of their favorite specimen made a strong showing in 2023.

But here's where the "alas" comes in: Alas, the poppy peak is complete at the popular destination, per an April 20 social media post.

"Peak has passed. Visitors and staff held their breath for the poppy show that never came. There are large amounts of goldfields on their last week and the lupine bushes are blooming, but few poppies," shared the Reserve team.

Poppy Cam can always be depended on to tell the up-to-the-minute tale, too, and the pictures are clear: The sea of orange we dream about seems more puddle-like than oceanic.

Still, there are poppy-packed patches around the area, though you'll want to see them soon if you plan to (heat is on the way).

Here's another bright spot for seekers of poppy joy: The California Poppy Festival will "bloom" over three days at the AV Fair & Event Center in Lancaster.

Most important to know before you go? This event is not, repeat, not happening at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve but rather at a bustling location about 20 minutes east of the remote location.

Also important? The long-running fun fest isn't about looking for flowers; rather, the sunny spectacular is a traditional fair set in an event center. Carnival rides, live music shows, a beer garden, adorable animals, and tasty treats are what you'll find, not vast expanses of fluttering petals and wind-swept hills.

That said, "poppy" is in the name of the festival, so count on seeing the imagery of the popular blossom at several points around the party.

Call a community celebration for a springtime superstar that's now known the world over, a state flower with true power.

Pop by this site to peruse everything this fun fair offers, from rides to snacks to tunes. Tickets? General admission is $13, but do take a look at all of the available ticketing tiers.