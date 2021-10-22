The Rose Parade Just Revealed More 2022 Floats

By Alysia Gray Painter

In no time at all, or so it will seem, the stands will begin to rise at the corner of Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, signaling that one of Southern California's most celebrated spectaculars, the oh-so-august, ultra-splashy, flowery-beyond-belief Rose Parade, is just around the corner.

The famous procession won't be around the literal corner before Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, of course, but the busy people at the Tournament House, the Crown City-based headquarters for all things rosy, just gave fans a look at a few more upcoming floats, or at least detailed renderings.

This is the third float unveiling of the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda, and the timing of it, in late October, "drives" home the fact that the iconic event is really and truly coming up soon.

Yes, we gave a special spotlight to "drives" in the previous sentence, as these works of art will also move over several miles. That's truly an astounding thing to ponder, no matter how many parades you've enjoyed.

The theme of the upcoming parade is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." and it feels like float technology, and the artists who construct these colorful colossi, live up to those goals daily.

Can't wait for your time on the Colorado Boulevard curb on the first day of 2022?

Here's a peek at some of these vivacious vehicles, which talented teams have worked on for months, with a couple of months of hammering, sautering, and petal-placing still to go.

