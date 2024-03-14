‘The Wicked of Oz,' an enchanting event, will summon magical merrymakers to Santa Ana

What to Know The Wicked of Oz is presented by Witches Brew

Saturday, March 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. (all ages) and 8 to 10 p.m. (21+) at the Heritage Museum of Orange County in Santa Ana

$10-$25; "spooky" shopping, photo opportunities, characters, and more

Green is the scene as the middle of March casts a verdant veil over the world; the early part of spring is beginning to burst forth and St. Patrick's Day is in full frolic, giving green lovers the lucky opportunity to don their favorite shade.

And at the Heritage Museum of Orange County in Santa Ana?

An emerald enchantment is also shimmering, an ensorcelled event that takes its colorful cues from the realm of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Glinda the Good Witch, and the other iconic characters created by author L. Frank Baum.

Oh yes: And the eerier aspects of "The Wizard of Oz" also inform this event.

It's "The Wicked of Oz," a pop-up featuring shopping — it will have a "spooky" feel, the organizers do promise — and some Oz-some characters, as well as fun photo opportunities.

The setting for the March 16 magical meet-up is picturesque, and while the Heritage Museum of Orange County isn't a Kansas cornfield, nor a foreboding castle full of flying monkeys, it does boast an authentic vintage atmosphere, making it ideal for people seeking to step out of the modern day-to-day for an afternoon and evening.

The 4 to 8 p.m. stretch of the celebration will be open to everyone of any age, while the 21-and-over guests may look to the 8 to 10 p.m. window for their revelries.

Will you meet the Cowardly Lion or Elphaba or Auntie Em while you call upon this not-quite-Halloween-y happening? Do don your gingham dress or ruby slippers if you feel like it, for gatherings helmed by the Witches Brew crew are known for their costume-fun flair.

This event-producing organization is all about "crafting spooky experiences"; these experiences take place throughout the year around our region, and not just in October.

Tickets are available now to this gleeful green scene, a spring-meets-autumn party that has viridescent vibes but of a witchier and more whimsical variety.

True, St. Patrick's Day and the start of spring are also synonymous with green, but only one Southern California spot will rock an emerald-inspired aura.