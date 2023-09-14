Things to do this weekend: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

What to Know Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at a free DTLA celebration on Sept. 15; the festivities begin at Los Angeles City Hall

The Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica will shimmer with two light shows on Sept. 15 and 16 while El Pueblo's "Fiestas Patrias Olvera" takes place on Sept. 17

Hispanic Heritage Month Begins: Join a free festivity in honor of Mexican Independence Day at Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, Sept. 15. A civic ceremony, followed by live music at Gloria Molina Grand Park, is on the celebratory schedule. The Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica will glow with two different free-to-see light shows on Sept. 15 and 16, too. And the revelries will continue at El Plaza de Los Angeles, where the free Fiestas Patrias Olvera will delight visitors on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Pumpkin Patches Open: We're a week out from the autumnal equinox, but the final weekend of summer will bring two major fall-themed happenings, the sorts of seasonal events that boast flannel-cozy activities and cute photo opportunities (even if we're not quite yet enjoying flannel weather). Tanaka Farms in Irvine and Irvine Park Railroad in Orange will both open on Sept. 16, offering various pumpkin-y pursuits. Tanaka Farms has a few 25th-anniversary specials afoot; also, do keep in mind you'll need to reserve a weekend parking pass in advance.

Spider Pavilion Opens: The scurriest 'n furriest (or at least hairiest) place in Los Angeles, starting on Sept. 17? It's this eight-legged land o' critters, and by "land" we do mean a pop-up pavilion outside of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. You'll need to also purchase museum admission (or be a member) when buying your Spider Pavilion ticket. Prepare for oodles of orb weavers, some tarantulas, too, and, oh yes, jumping spiders.

CicLAmini North Hollywood: A free airy pedestrian party, one where cyclists and skaters are invited but motorized traffic is not? That's what is happening along lively Lankershim Boulevard on Sunday, Sept. 17. The shorter CicLAvia-backed gathering — think a mile — will still run from 9 a.m. to 3 o'clock, giving you more time to cover the entire route and swing by some of the local restaurants and shops, too. There's a Metro stop, too, nearby, if you'd like to take the train to and from.

Danish Days: Solvang's sizable September celebration is not just about the æbleskiver breakfast, though pastry-loving people do adore those, nor is it about the Viking beer garden, as popular as it is, and that charming LEGO contest? For sure, that is a major draw. Wait: It's about all of those things, and honoring the windmill-y village's back story. Slip on your lucky clogs and go Solvang on Sept. 15, 16, and 17; the LEGO building happens the last two days, as does the æbleskiver contests, mmm.