Things to do this weekend: Día de los Muertos festivities begin at Disneyland Resort

What to Know Halloween Time haunts the Disneyland Resort from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023

Plaza de la Familia in Disney California Adventure will celebrate Día de los Muertos with music, dance, and treats; look for festive sights in Frontierland at Disneyland, too

Admission and a theme park reservation is required

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort: Two full months of frightful sights, all with a Mickey-marvelous spin? That's the delicious and delightful "spirit" now on the rise at the Disneyland Resort, which is honoring the fall holidays — Halloween and Día de los Muertos — with special performances, fireworks, not-so-terrifying treats, Haunted Mansion Holiday, decorations, photo spots, and all sorts of merchandise. The Muertos merriment is calaca-ing at Disney California Adventure; just check which theme park has the Halloween happenings you seek.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: Concert fans will don dazzling silver splendor at the superstar's festive request, making for a shimmery and spectacular scene at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1, 2, and 4. Virgo season is here, and the legendary artist is celebrating her birthday month (the occasion is Sept. 4, which coincides with her final LA performance) and final tour dates in a big way. Looking to reach the venue by Metro? Here's where to start. Getting ticket and parking information or joining a waitlist for a suite? Visit the Sofi Stadium site.

Malibu Chili Cookoff: One of the tastiest fundraisers of the summer season will simmer not far from the beach all weekend long. Samping the spicy flavors of the on-site chefs is part of the flavorful fun, but so is the carnival (fab for the youngsters) and the Barefoot Lounge (created for the 21+ set). The beneficiary is The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Welcome to Haddonfield: "Halloween," the 1978 John Carpenter-helmed classic, wasn't really filmed in the midwest; South Pasadena (mostly) stood in as the homespun hometown. SugarMynt Gallery, a South Pasadena gem, honors this film-famous fact each year with an art show devoted to the movie, franchise, and the mask-rocking Michael Myers. The exhibit opens on Sept. 2 and closes on, you guessed it, Halloween.

Last Days of Summer: Fiesta Hermosa, a longtime staple of Labor Day Weekend, is "on hold" in 2023 as the team at Hermosa Beach "try out two new events." "Movies at the Beach" will screen "Ratatouille" on Sept. 2 while a concert will rock the sand over several hours, beginning at noon, on Sept. 3.