Things to do this weekend: The 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show

What to Know 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show

Nov. 22-Dec. 1

Los Angeles Convention Center

$28 for an "Any Day Ticket"; other ticketing tiers are available

Los Angeles Auto Show: State-of-the-art vehicles straight from the future will enjoy a snazzy 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center as the celebrated vroom-vroom spectacular spotlights "HUNDREDS of the latest gas, hybrid, and EV models." Car culture also plays a major role at the large-scale event, with exotic dream machines, classic wheels, and other eye-catchers on view. There are several ticket options, including the Mon-Thu offer and the Thanksgiving Family 4-Packs.

The Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade: You surely know the Rose Parade, the grand New Year's Day spectacular, but have you Doo-Dah'd? The offbeat alternative to the rosy procession will dance through the heart of Old Pasadena Nov. 24, summoning a strange, spirited, and mirthful spirit. Robots, outer space people, couches on wheels, and unicycles may or may not be seen, and the start time? It's 11 a.m., or sort of, because the Doo Dah will Doo Dah when the Doo Dah Doo Dahs (you get us).

The Great Los Angeles Walk: Another free-to-enjoy SoCal classic straight from the once-a-year annals? It's this sizable stroll through a vast and vibrant swath of LA. Past walks have ventured from DTLA to Santa Monica, but the 2024 strut will move from Exposition Park near USC to UCLA on Nov. 23, about fourteen miles in all (be sure to arrange your own transpo to/from). Along the way, Great Walkers are encouraged to visit local businesses and connect with our marvelous megalopolis.

Googie World Expo 2024: Speaking getting to know this incredible city... do you bowl? Or are you at least a bowling alley buff? Surely you are, for these enduring midcentury wonders are gems to behold. Author Chris Nichols will lead a Nov. 23 tour of some of Southern California's Googie-est alleys as part of this architecture-loving expo (part 1 took place Nov. 16). A ticket is $80.

Knott's Merry Farm: Snoopy is be-sweatered and Ghost Town is wearing its festive frippery, which must mean that it is time for the boysenberry-iest bastion in all the land to embrace the season of cranberries, peppermint, and gingerbread. The seasonal fun begins its multi-week run at the Buena Park theme park on Nov. 22, with plenty in store each day including the Christmas Crafts Village, Santa's Christmas Cabin, and ice-skating shows.

Sawdust Winter Fantasy: Baubles, gewgaws, gorgeous artworks, and whimsical wearables are stylishly synonymous with this seasonal art fair, a longtime staple of the Laguna Beach holiday season. The cooler event has plenty in common with its summer counterpart, but Santa sightings, carolers, and other festive touches abound. Things get sparkly and Sawdusty starting Nov. 22; be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 22.