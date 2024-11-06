The Great Los Angeles Walk will start at USC and wrap at UCLA

What to Know The Great Los Angeles Walk 2024

Saturday, Nov. 23

Free

The free event is all about city exploration and getting to know other locals

The 2024 walk is about 14.5 miles; it will move between USC and UCLA

Meet at 9 a.m. at Exposition Park

Sauntering from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, or making your way through Pasadena, or exploring Hollywood on the Saturday before Thanksgiving?

Chances are solid that you were part of the spirited city exploration known as The Great Los Angeles Walk, the free-to-join super-strut that always pops up a few days ahead of the turkey-est time of year.

Started by Franklin Avenue blogger and media writer Michael Schneider nearly two decades ago, the lengthy and lively walk became a way to get to know Los Angeles better, block-by-block, while also getting some steps in before the consuming of gravy, stuffing, and sweet potato casserole.

Now the walk is moving between two iconic campuses, all to pay homage to the USC-UCLA football game, a showdown taking place at Rose Bowl Stadium Nov. 23.

Nope, participants won't be making for Pasadena, but you will start at Exposition Park near USC at 9 in the morning.

Then you'll set out, with your co-adventurers, for UCLA, covering around 14.5 miles.

Several intriguing sights and landmarks may be viewed along the way — the city's oldest palm tree is at the start of the route — and you'll enjoy a deeper look at the neighborhoods, businesses, and general scene along stretches of Overland Avenue, Pico Boulevard, and Westwood Boulevard.

Good to know? "This is an unofficial event, which means you'll be walking on your own accord," shares Mr. Schneider, who has long championed all the excellent wonders that LA has to offer.

The walk may seem "long" at first glance, shares the organizer, but the roomy schedule gives people time "... to explore, eat, meet and have fun."

"You can walk as much or as little as you want. You can walk as fast or as slow as you want."

Showing up somewhere in the middle? That's okay, too: "It's all up to you" is the word.

Your best bet is to read up on all of the tips, suggestions, and good-to-know tidbits at The Great Los Angeles Walk site now.

A free PDF map will be available, and there are t-shirts, too, for sale.

Happy 19th go-around to this gem of a joyful adventure, an annual event that truly embraces all of the amazing things to admire and appreciate in our vast megalopolis, street-by-street, block-by-block, store-by-store.

And you might even meet a new LA-obsessed friend along the way, or simply walk with your own thoughts, daydreams, and city-loving peace of mind.