Things to do this weekend: Roll along car-free streets from Koreatown to Hollywood

What to Know CicLAvia — Koreatown Meets Hollywood

Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

CicLAvia — Koreatown Meets Hollywood: Vine, Melrose, Western, and Wilshire are busy thoroughfares known to so many Southern Californians, but on Sunday, Aug. 20 the vehicular traffic will vamoose, all to make way for bicycles, rollerskates, and people eager to saunter down streets on foot. The free event has a few Metro stops along the way, making arriving/departing easier, and lots of great things to see/taste/experience along the vibrant way. As always, CicLAvia is a "rain or shine" event.

Labyrinth Masquerade: Our region is synonymous with spirited fantasy, thanks to our robust movie industry, but one of the fantastical events of the year flowers well beyond the studios' gates. The ball, which will ethereally unfurl over two nights at The Biltmore, takes its inspiration from the 1986 film as well as the otherworldly worlds of elves, fairies, sprites, and goblins. The dates are Aug. 18 and 19, many attendees will stay at the DTLA hotel, and a Sunday tea? That's happening (but is separately ticketed).

818 Day: Here's to you, San Fernando Valley, and all of your flavorful, retro-fied, ultra-laidback, sweet 'n easygoing ways. Your special holiday, 818 Day, falls on 8/18 each year, but Topanga Social will be celebrating you and your amazingness over three days, from Aug. 18 through 20. Tunes, arcade games, and a special display helmed by the Valley Relics Museum, one of the outfits behind the event (My Valley Pass is the other), will add Valley-esque oomph to the celebration.

Cinespia Slumber Party: The late-night offerings of this popular outdoor movie series don't shimmer all that often, and when they do? Tickets tend to slip away as quickly as celluloid passes through a projector. So you'll want to move as swiftly as The Bride if you'd like to attend "Kill Bill 1 +2" a Tarantino twosome set to flicker on Saturday, Aug. 19. As always, other cinematic delights, including a themed photobooth, will add an aura to Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Festival Runway Fashion Show: The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is known for outlandish and exuberant creativity, it is true, but the togs seen at this annual strut are some of the most memorable creations of the summer-big celebration. Why? Each piece features recycle-ready items, from cans to bags. Gorgeous gowns covered in things that might normally be tossed are the stars, as is the inspiration — do more with everyday objects — that fills each fashion-forward ensemble. The Aug. 20 event is free with your festival admission, while close-up seats are additional.