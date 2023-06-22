Things to do this weekend: Santa Monica Pier's free 360 Beach Festival

What to Know Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival

Free; June 24 and 25

Sports competitions, live tunes, and beachy vibes

Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival: June Gloom is on its way out — well, at least June is, even if the gloom hangs on for a little longer — which is putting us in a foamy frame of mind. We're longing for the sand and surf, in short, and this free annual event will deliver on both fronts. Sports competitions, live tunes, pop-up experiences celebrating beach life, food for sale, and plenty more will be afoot — a sandy foot, of course — near the iconic pier on June 24 and 25.

Delicious Little Tokyo: Snacking your tummy-filling way through the restaurant-filled neighborhood is on the June 24 plan, but there are other appetizing events on the roster. Bingo, sweet, is happening during the food-focused festivity, as is a whisky tasting, and scrumptious ways to get better acquainted with what the area offers. Oh yes: The Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro stop just opened last weekend. Some tours have sold out, so check before you go.

Venice Summer Fest: Eight hours of vivacious sights, outdoor yoga, food trucks, dog adoptions, and all sorts of summer-starting pleasures can be found in downtown Mar Vista during this eight-hour affair. Noon is the start time, June 24 is the date, Venice Boulevard is the place, and savoring sounds, and the easygoing scene, is all free. But wait: There's a Social Lounge & Garden for 21+ guests; the $55 day-of ticket (early ticket is $45) will be donated, in part, to Safe Place for Youth.

Pride Month: The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will celebrate several upbeat Disney classics at Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 24 and 25; some 200 singers and an orchestra featuring over two dozen musicians will deliver the pomp and joy. Other happenings, including a special Cinespia "Rocky Horror" screening at LA State Historic Park, are on the schedule. Catalina Island and Santa Ynez Valley will be hosting Pride-tastic parties on June 24, too.

Foodieland: This is the place for tacos, burgers, fruit-forward sips, dessert-y nums, and all sorts of summer-ready supping, the sort of supping we do when we stroll and eat and visit with the friend we've brought along. The three-day festival is again alighting at the Rose Bowl Stadium, admission is $6, and the food and beverages are, of course, additional. Important: No at-the-gate tickets will be sold, so do secure your admission ahead of time.