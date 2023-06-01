Happy Pride Month: Find Parades, Films, and Celebrations Around Southern California

What to Know The first-ever SaMO PRIDE Festival will take place on June 3 from Third Street Promenade to Santa Monica Pier

June is here, bringing its joy-big, celebration-strong spirit to a bevy of events honoring Pride in all ways prismatic, playful, and powerful. Find festivities full of LGBTQ+ spirit and fun around Southern California, with film screenings, cocktail parties, concerts, and parades festooning the local calendar, all month long.

Some events are free and others require advance tickets and reservations. Be sure to check the event's site for entrance details, as well as time, tickets, and more, before planning your visit.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens: The San Marino landmark is the bloom-beautiful spot for "An Evening Among the Roses," an airy cocktail soirée on the Huntington Art Gallery's stunning south terrace. The date is June 2 and "fancy garden party attire" is encouraged for the elegant gathering.

Downtown Santa Monica: The inaugural SaMo Pride Festival will ebulliently unfurl from Third Street Promenade to Santa Monica Pier on June 3. Entry? Sweet: It's totally free. Look also for a vibrant pop-up marketplace at Santa Monica Place.

Academy Museum: A month of screenings, workshops, storytimes, and music-filled moments will roll out at the Miracle Mile destination beginning on June 2. "Cabaret" is a centerpiece screening, while a Summer Jam will keep the festive flows flowing. Check the calendar for the full roster of Pride to-dos.

HomeState: The Love Song, a delicious dish featuring black beans, avocado, and other delectable ingredients, will be available all month at local HomeState locations (and online). A dollar from each $5 dish sold will be donated to The Trevor Project.

West Hollywood: WeHo Pride Weekend, a three-day spectacular dancing from June 2 through 4, will include the popular Street Fair and its "flagship music festival," OUTLOUD at West Hollywood Park. The fair is free, the festival is ticketed.

Ovation Hollywood: Great tunes will weave through the shop-filled corner of Hollywood & Highland as the center presents the Loud & Proud Pride Month DJ Set Series. The music happening will take place most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June.

Universal Studios Hollywood: "Pride Is Universal" is the uplifting theme as the famous theme park presents an after-hours experience on June 8, one that features cheerful chances to meet characters, drag performers, festive photo opportunities, and more merriment.

LA Pride: One of the city's splashiest celebrations is set for the second weekend in June when LA Pride's mondo extravaganza visits LA State Historic Park. Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are headlining the DTLA-close concert while the Pride Village and legendary parade will return to Hollywood on June 11.

Disneyland Resort: The Happiest Place on Earth will throw not one but two Pride parties on June 13 and 15. The Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed and feature a bevy of adorable offerings, from special photo spots, cute character costumes, and lots more.

The Abbey: West Hollywood's "world-famous gay bar" — a starry billing that perfectly fits the venue's regal reputation — will be the stellar spot for several sparkling brunches and meet-ups, including during WeHo Pride Weekend and LA Pride. Be sure to check the schedule for details.

Heritage Square Museum: Travel back to "The Gay '90s" at the vintage destination, which is located just off the Arroyo Parkway. Helmed by Art Time Presents, a host of queer vendors and chances to make crafts will fill the schedule.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery: Cinespia, the long-running outdoor film series, is partnering with LA Pride on a special Pride Month screening of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Dressing up is the vibe — the celebrated Cinespia photo booth will be a popular draw — and DJ tunes will add to the aura.

Dodgers Stadium: Pride Night, presented by Blue Shield of California, features a special LGBTQ+ jersey and, of course, the chance to cheer on the Big Blue on the home turf. LA Pride is a partner in this venerable happening, which plays ball on June 16.

LA State Historic Park: Plan to "Time Warp" over to the alfresco space for a special Pride screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The June 24 Cinespia event will, oh yes, include one of their well-themed photobooths, so best break out your best Magenta or Columbia cosplay.

Walt Disney Concert Hall: The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will visit the iconic venue for "Disney Pride in Concert" on June 24 and 25. Enjoy spirited selections from "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins," and other classics presented live on stage.

Catalina Island to Solvang: Several towns and villages around Southern California will spotlight Pride celebrations, with two gatherings both set for June 24. Catalina Pride Celebration will include an Avalon event featuring music and a Pride Walk while Santa Ynez Valley Pride has a festival, beer and wine garden, and other celebratory details. Other towns around the region will honor Pride Month in a host of happy ways; check out your favorite places to see their Pride-tastic plans this June.

