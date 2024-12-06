Things to do this weekend: Browse SoCal's sparkly holiday markets

What to Know Unique World will visit the Cooper Design Space in the Fashion District on Dec. 7 and 8

Holiday Markets: The first weekend of December is usually fully festooned — yes, we said "festooned" and we mean it — with all sorts of creative markets, the handmade wonderlands that offer intriguing wearables, quirky home goods, playful goodies for pets, adorable toys, and more. Here's your weekend to browse/shop/find: Jackalope Indie Art Fair will be in Burbank at the Downtown Winter Arts Festival Dec. 7-8, Unique World is in the Fashion District Dec. 7-8, Valley Vibes Holiday Market is at the Autry Museum of the American West Dec. 7, and Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace will be on the Miracle Mile Dec. 7-8.

Christmas Tree Lane Winter Festival: Some of the best-known, best-loved, most-obsessed over trees in all of SoCal Land are the very tall, very handsome, very very deodar cedars that make up this storied display, a treasured tradition that turned 100 in 2020. The spirited 2024 kick-off is Dec. 7 — make for the Altadena Public Library near Christmas Tree Lane to join the fa-la-fun — but the lights will glow, with vintage va voom, throughout the holidays.

Castle Green 125th Anniversary Holiday Tour: The picturesque Pasadena landmark is filled with private residences, which means that calling upon the incredible structure can be a rare thing. But the annual Holiday Tour is welcoming ticketed guests inside Dec. 8 for a lovely look at the delightfully decorated spaces. And here's something special: Some of those aforementioned residences will be included in the self-guided tour.

"Bling on the Holidays": We've barely begun to hum all of the carols we want to hum this season, which means we need to find some festive inspiration pronto. And few groups deliver a powerful holly-and-ivy ballad like Angel City Chorale, an acclaimed cultural institution that has long ushered in the Season of Good Feeling by roaming a catalogue brimming with Christmas and Hanukkah classics. Thrill to time-honored tunes and newer songs, too, at UCLA's Royce Hall Dec. 7 and 8.

Holidayfest! on South Lake Avenue: Plenty of streets will welcome festive fairs, shopping experiences, and seasonal entertainment in the days ahead — Montana Avenue in Santa Monica is turning up the merry-merry with its annual Holiday Walk & Marketplace Dec. 7 — but if you're in Pasadena, you'll want to make your way to this effervescent event. Holiday characters will be about at the Dec. 7 party, and Santa, too; stop and enjoy live music as well.