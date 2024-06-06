Things to do this weekend: LA Pride celebrates in Hollywood and LA State Historic Park

What to Know LA Pride 2024

LA Pride in the Park is at LA State Historic Park on June 8; Ricky Martin is the headliner, while activities, shopping, and more will dot the expansive park; this event is ticketed

The free LA Pride Block Party and LA Pride Parade are happening in the heart of Hollywood on June 9

LA Pride 2024: It's one of the liveliest and largest Pride parties on the planet, so much so that it ebulliently unfurls in more than one location. If you're eager to call upon LA Pride in the Park and dance along to headliner Ricky Martin? That's reveling at LA State Historic Park on June 8 (and, for sure, shopping, activities, food, and other good times will festoon the Chinatown-close park). Eager to enjoy the famous parade and take part in the energetic block party? Make for Tinseltown for this tremendous to-do. Good to know: LA Pride in the Park is ticketed, while the Sunday events in Hollywood are free.

World Ocean Day: The ocean doesn't have a birthday, though sing to it, we should, if we're feeling the sudsy spirit. But we can take time on June 8 to honor all of that wonderful water, and all that it gives, does, and is, through multiple channels. You can volunteer on June 8 by picking up beach trash or paddling by an aquarium to learn more about this wondrous wet world. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will honor the day with "activities and crafts" and later that night? A grunion-centric "Fishtival" will wriggle its tail.

EEEEEATSCON: This cool cuisine-themed gathering is a dining dream for gourmands, thanks to all of the great restaurants, from Los Angeles and further afield; those exciting eateries will swing by to serve delicious vittles and meet fans on June 8 and 9. KG BBQ, Le Great Outdoor, and Justine's Wine Bar will be at the Barker Hangar foodie festivity, and several musical and entertainment acts, too. You'll want to get your ticket to the festival, which is helmed by The Infatuation, before making for Santa Monica — daily admission is $30 — and peruse the restaurants (prepare for "food you won't find anywhere else.") Food and beverage purchases are additional, keep in mind.

Gilmore Heritage Auto Show: The Original Farmers Market is always authentically retro-fied — it is, after all, celebrating its 90th birthday in July — but things will grow even throwbackier on June 8, thanks to a fleet of vintage cars. This free-to-enter auto show has been a favorite of fender fans since 1995, and the event will again cater to visitors hoping to peek inside nifty American vehicles. No reservation is needed; it all begins at 11 a.m. (so, for sure, plan to have lunch at the market).

"Beyond Supersonic" Celebration: If you've ever taken the Metro A Line train between South Pasadena Station and Fillmore Station, you've passed through the South Campus of ArtCenter College of Design. The way-cool campus is turning 20, and there are fresh updates to admire, including a rethink of the vintage wind tunnel building. The June 8 festival includes student art for sale, fascinating panels, and cool cars designed by alumni.