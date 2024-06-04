Free entry, fab cars: The Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is an Original Farmers Market gem

What to Know Gilmore Heritage Auto Show at the Original Farmers Market

Free; June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Nearly 100 breathtaking American classics will be on display" at the long-running car celebration

Whatever the date is, at any point of the year, a person strolling just outside the Original Farmers Market is feeling a particular, and particularly pleasing, throwback aura.

This might be because the beloved public market has held onto its charming character; the awning-bedecked stalls, timeless green chairs, and chummy spirit found among the regulars attest to that heartwarming, super-authentic fact.

But coming across a fleet of automobiles that first rolled off various lines several decades ago, cool cars that are parked just beyond the market's entryways?

A visitor might truly experience the sensation that they've suddenly traveled through time.

Those vintage cars — just about 100 of them, give or take — will stoke that time-travel-y sensation on Saturday, June 8 when the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show comes to a showy stop at the corner of Third Street & Fairfax Avenue.

The eye-catching tradition, which pays homage to the automotive history of the world-famous location — Gilmore Oil Co. preceded the nearly 90-year-old market, and visitors can view a replica Gilmore gas station today — has been a late-spring staple since 1995.

Entry is free and no ticket is required; simply sidle up to the vehicles that catch your fancy and chat with the owner, if the owner is present (usually, that is the case).

The 2024 theme "... pays tribute to the Original Classics that fueled the birth of the Farmers Market — American vehicles from the 1930s and earlier"; perhaps you'll saunter by a vehicle your parents' owned or the parents of your parents.

As is tradition, some regular attendees also plan for a Petersen Automotive Museum stop-by on the same date, as the institution, which is synonymous with some of the planet's plushest dream machines, is just a few blocks to the south.

The Miracle Mile-based museum is a ticketed experience, do keep in mind, and reserving in advance is a smart idea, especially if you plan to visit on a weekend.