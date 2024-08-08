Things to do this weekend: The 82nd Nisei Week in Little Tokyo

What to Know 82nd Nisei Week in Little Tokyo

Aug. 10 through 18, 2024

The Grand Parade takes place Aug. 11; look for cultural exhibits and activities around the area

82nd Nisei Week in Little Tokyo: Moving events, cultural exhibits, musical moments, and stirring sights fill this venerable festivity, a week-plus happening that includes a bevy of beautiful, join-in activities, performances that elevate, and the eye-catching LA Tanabata Festival. The pomp-filled Grand Parade will feature Taiko drumming, street dancing, and the royal court; be there at 4 p.m. Aug. 11.

D23 Expo: It's the "ultimate fan event" for Disney devotees, a biennial fest that has grown as big as the Matterhorn. Movie stars regularly make surprise cameos, theme park announcements are major draws, and the costumes of the D23 Mousequerade are creative and quirky. Highlights in 2024 include the Disney Legends Ceremony and "Donald Duck's 90th Quacktacular." Be in Anaheim Aug. 9-11 for the fun.

HollyShorts Film Festival: Happy 20th anniversary to this lauded Hollywood-based celebration of short films, an Oscar-qualifying event that spotlights top filmmakers from around the planet. Enlightening panels festoon the schedule, and plenty of buzz-building shorts, too; Adult Animation, Family Drama, and LGBTQIA+ are among the film categories. The cinematic splendor wraps Aug. 18.

River Fest: Writing a love note that positively burbles with emotions to the LA River? You could, though there are other ways to show your respect to our surprising splashway, an urban icon that is both a film/TV star and a damp destination that wild critters do adore. There's a free party at LA State Historic Park Aug. 11, with poetry and tunes, but do register before you go. Friends of the LA River is behind the bash.

Roll @ Santa Monica: So you say you like to mitten-up and twirl at the seasonal ice rink that pops up in Downtown Santa Monica around the holidays? That frosty fun is still months away but there will be a roller rink at 5th and Arizona for a couple of months, one that will include shake-your-stuff songs and lessons led by the Skate Hunnies. The wheels do rockingly roll beginning Aug. 10.