‘River Fest,' a free party for our urban waterway, flows in August

What to Know River Fest, presented by Friends of the Los Angeles River (FoLAR)

Free but registration is required via the FoLAR site; Aug. 11 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Live music, a new poetry lounge, food trucks, and a bevy of airy activities are 2024 highlights

Summertime and rivers are a friendship that is as time-honored as raindrops and rainbows.

Poems speak of this airy pairing in admiring tones while movies find characters splashy around a picturesque spot, the better to convey that it is warm out and sunny spirits are high.

We're lucky enough to have our own remarkable river here in Los Angeles, a storied waterway that wends its way through the center of the city, crossing under bridges, close to busy banks, and by a number of historical neighborhoods.

How ever you interact with the Los Angeles River — cycling alongside it, admiring its many migratory birds through binoculars, or spying it on the silver screen in film after film — you know that this burbling beauty that deserves a party in its honor.

Friends of the Los Angeles River, a group that is also known by the handle FoLAR, is just the team to stage a celebration for this shimmering star.

And so a grand celebration shall be staged: The 3rd Annual River Fest will flow Aug. 11 near the guest of honor.

Well, "near-ish" is more accurate: The afternoon-into-evening affair is taking playful place at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Free admission is a hallmark of this ever-growing, ever-flowing event, but keep in mind that you'll need to register in advance through the FoLAR site; spots are expected to fill up quite quickly.

What can you expect at the 2024 to-do?

The Lewis Lounge, a poetry-centered happening named in honor of FoLAR founder Lewis MacAdams, is one highlight; Mr. MacAdams, who passed away in 2020, was a poet who championed many important causes, including the future of the LA River.

Live music is an uplifting feature, too, and attendees can expect to move to a host of performers including Child Seat and Undecided Future; dance troupe Xipe Totec will also perform.

Food trucks, an arts village, raffles, an education center, and other sights/sounds/stop-bys will festoon the festival.

"The L.A. River connects so many diverse communities across its 51 miles and River Fest 2024 is about bringing those communities together to celebrate the ways in which the River continues to inspire us," states Candice Dickens-Russell, FoLAR CEO.

"With an incredible lineup of artists, advocates and community members, we hope River Fest will give all Angelenos the chance to experience the L.A. River's unique ability to enhance our collective wellbeing... and to have some fun together along the way."

Again, you'll want to register for the "riv"-eting river-loving event; admission is complimentary but signing up ahead of time is a must.