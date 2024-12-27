Things to do this weekend: The flowery fun begins ahead of the Rose Parade

Bandfest presented by REMO: The Tournament of Roses is so spectacular, and so huge, and so famous, that fitting it into a single day? Truly, it is a week-long event, or nearly. The flowery fun sounds the horns Dec. 29 and 30 as Bandfest marches into Pasadena City College; get your ticket(s) to cheer on the bands of the Rose Parade.

Equestfest: Naming some of the biggest stars of the Rose Parade is not too difficult, if you keep in mind these participants are some of the mane celebrities. We're singing the pretty praises of the parade's ponies, of course, and you can admire them in full trot at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center Dec. 29; be sure to hoof it by the Rose Parade site to secure your advance ticket.

Decorating Places presented by Alaska Airlines: Seed by seed, pod by pod, it is a thrill to observe the famous Rose Parade floats coming together at the hands of dedicated volunteers, designers, and support teams. Find your way to a decorating site from Dec. 28-30 and wow-out at this annual whimsy. The Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena is the place and tickets? They're available for purchase through the Rose Parade site.

Menorah lightings: Beautiful spaces honoring the Festival of Lights are aglow as we enjoy the final weekend of December 2024. You can attend the nightly lighting at Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade — head for the 1200 block — or enjoy the decorations at the Original Farmers Market, where a cute LEGO menorah is on display (a lighting will take place on Jan. 1, 2025, the final night of Hanukkah).

Santa's Village(s) remain open: If you still are seeking Christmassy sparkle, and some of the gingerbread-festooned sights of the season, you're in some lovely luck. Irvine Park Railroad's sweet Santa's Village is still open in Orange — admission is free, while parking and activities are additional — while the seasonal celebrations at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead are in adorable swing (getting your tickets before heading up the mountain will put you on Santa's nice list for next year).