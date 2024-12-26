Irvine Park Railroad's free-to-see ‘Santa's Village' is still sparkling

Christmas never quite stops Christmas-ing after the 25th day of December concludes.

We're still gobbling gooey treats, watching merry movies, and seeking out those uplifting experiences that feel whimsically wintry, even if there is a distinct lack of snow on the ground.

And one of the sweetest spots is still asparkle in Orange: Santa's Village, an annual happening at the Irvine Park Railroad.

Entry is free, and a reservation is not needed, but keep in mind that parking is extra — it's $3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends, and $7 on holidays — and the activities will have a fee, too.

The activities on the 2024 roster include Cookie Decorating, Ice Fishing, and a Craft Corner; an activity ticket is $8, and each activity will require one to two tickets.

But if you'd like to come by the leafy area to bask in the festive decorations, and maybe snap a few seasonal photos before another yuletide wraps, you'll want to swing by the jolly location by Dec. 30.

There are a few things to know before you go — checking out the list of activities is a good idea — and you'll want to get the details about time, food, and more.