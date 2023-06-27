Santa Monica

This beach-adjacent swimming pool has splashy events all summer long

The Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica is offering a line-up of happenings this summer, including the adults-only Sunset Swims.

By Alysia Gray Painter

William Short Photography

What to Know

  • Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool at Santa Monica State Beach
  • Open daily through Sept. 4, 2023; $10 adult (other ticketing options are available)
  • An adults-only Sunset Swim on July 8 and Seaside Storytime with the Santa Monica Public Library on July 21 are on the keep-cool calendar

How many swimming pools could fit in the Pacific Ocean?

It's a quirky question to put to your pool-loving kids as you head to Santa Monica's splashy Annenberg Community Beach House, where a celebrated swimming hole sits just a few steps from the sand.

And when we say "swimming hole" we do of course mean a sizable rectangular pool, a damp destination that is the splashy scene of so many memorable events throughout the year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And when we say "throughout the year," we're really talking about the warmest stretch, which we are most definitely currently occupying.

For while the Annenberg Community Beach House pool does open now and then during surprise winter heat streaks, it really glimmers, quite gorgeously, from June to September.

The oh-so-adorable Cardboard Yacht Regatta just concluded for another year, but the heated pool's daily 2023 schedule began on June 18.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Nature 1 hour ago

These creators wanted a gentler hiking experience. Now ‘soft hiking' has 10 billion views on TikTok

Real Estate 2 hours ago

Look inside Rod Stewart's $70 million extravagant LA mansion

In addition to keeping the cool-down scene hot each and every day through Sept. 4, trunk-rocking visitors can find a host of special hot-weather-y happenings, from a library-themed celebration on July 21 to the popular, adults-only Sunset Swims.

There are four to anticipate this summer, with the first shimmering with twilight joy on July 8.

Look also for two Sunset Picnics on July 20 and Aug. 17.

Some events require registration and some are free, so check the schedule before you find your favorite towel and goggles and make for this gem of a pool.

Looking for tours of the Marion Davies Guest House? The famous actress once called the fabled property home. Find out more about its Hollywood history and how to peek inside here.

Of course, few people would attempt an answer when asked "how many swimming pools could fit in the Pacific Ocean?" But there is a beloved pool right next to the ocean that may be enjoyed, in all sorts of wonderful ways, all summer long.

This article tagged under:

Santa Monicaswimming
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us