This beach-adjacent swimming pool has splashy events all summer long

What to Know Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool at Santa Monica State Beach

Open daily through Sept. 4, 2023; $10 adult (other ticketing options are available)

An adults-only Sunset Swim on July 8 and Seaside Storytime with the Santa Monica Public Library on July 21 are on the keep-cool calendar

How many swimming pools could fit in the Pacific Ocean?

It's a quirky question to put to your pool-loving kids as you head to Santa Monica's splashy Annenberg Community Beach House, where a celebrated swimming hole sits just a few steps from the sand.

And when we say "swimming hole" we do of course mean a sizable rectangular pool, a damp destination that is the splashy scene of so many memorable events throughout the year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And when we say "throughout the year," we're really talking about the warmest stretch, which we are most definitely currently occupying.

For while the Annenberg Community Beach House pool does open now and then during surprise winter heat streaks, it really glimmers, quite gorgeously, from June to September.

The oh-so-adorable Cardboard Yacht Regatta just concluded for another year, but the heated pool's daily 2023 schedule began on June 18.

In addition to keeping the cool-down scene hot each and every day through Sept. 4, trunk-rocking visitors can find a host of special hot-weather-y happenings, from a library-themed celebration on July 21 to the popular, adults-only Sunset Swims.

There are four to anticipate this summer, with the first shimmering with twilight joy on July 8.

Look also for two Sunset Picnics on July 20 and Aug. 17.

Some events require registration and some are free, so check the schedule before you find your favorite towel and goggles and make for this gem of a pool.

Looking for tours of the Marion Davies Guest House? The famous actress once called the fabled property home. Find out more about its Hollywood history and how to peek inside here.

Of course, few people would attempt an answer when asked "how many swimming pools could fit in the Pacific Ocean?" But there is a beloved pool right next to the ocean that may be enjoyed, in all sorts of wonderful ways, all summer long.