This Free Burbank Arts Festival Will Feature Over 180 Indie Artisans

What to Know Burbank Downtown Arts Festival (presented by Jackalope)

June 3 and 4, 2023

Free; San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia and Angeleno

The first weekend of June can possess a particular panache since it feels like the earliest days of summer, or at least the unofficial-but-widely-observed summer season.

What to do with such a jewel, when summer, or at least the unofficial-but-observed-by-everyone summer season, is so very short?

Making the most of it by making for something a) large and b) lively and c) lacking in a get-in entry fee seems like a wise move.

And one fabulous, free-to-attend event will burst, like so many lovely late-spring blossoms, along a lengthy stretch of San Fernando Boulevard on June 3 and 4.

It's the Burbank Downtown Arts Festival, presented by Jackalope, the "Indie Artisan Fair" that is known for its notable vendors, handmade goods, and one-of-a-kind (or a few-of-a-kind) items.

No reservation is required: Simply show up on one of the June-gloomy days and saunter, blissfully, through the heart of bustling Burbank. (Burbank, of course, bustles in many areas, but San Fernando is most definitely a contender for this sought-after title.)

The sun may even break out early on if recent afternoons provide any meteorological hope.

This means you'll be able to leisurely check out all of the colorful scarves, peer closer at playful postcards, and twirl tiny toys as you browse each and every table.

And you'll be by so many eateries, too, and, of course, the Metrolink stop, if you want to enjoy that weekend special and toot-toot to the celebration.

Can't make this outing?

It'll be a few months before the next one, in Pasadena, but fret not: Jackalope will hop back into the Crown City's Central Park on Nov. 18 and 19, and then into Burbank for a return engagement in December 2023.