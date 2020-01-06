This Week: Free Kidspace Night

Free Family Night: The first week of January, the one that starts with the Monday that follows New Year's Day? It's a busy one, but locating a lively outing for the smaller tots in the household is still possible, even as the holiday period has ended. Simply look in the direction of Kidspace Children's Museum, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, which will feature its monthly get-in-free evening from 4 to 8 o'clock. Lineage Dance Company performs at 6 p.m., hurrah.

Muzeo Holiday Express: Pretty much every bit of tinsel and every ornament and every string of lights is now been reboxed and repackaged for another 10 or 11 months, but there is this fa, la, la display in Anaheim, a happening that involves both model trains and holiday cheer. And something cheerful, if the yuletide ended too quickly for you? It's toot-toot-ing right through to Sunday, Jan. 26. Keep in mind that Muzeo is open Wednesday through Sunday, toot toot.

Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square: Another holiday staple that's still spinning and wearing scarves and sipping hot cocoa? It's this seasonal attraction, which is located in the heart of DTLA. You can find some New Year's exercise, and fresh air, too, by taking a daytime or nighttime twirl around the outdoor destination. Yep, you can rent skates there, too, if you're not showing with your own.The final day to practice your axels? Be there by Jan. 20, 2020.

Golden Yearz: Planning on listening to a lot of David Bowie on Jan. 8, which happens to be the anniversary of the legend's birth? You can join other fans at Zebulon, where Stardusted music, the sort of good tunes that only a Goblin King can create, will be playing all night long. The Bowie Celebration is a 21-plus affair, and you'll want to register here.

Camellia Season Arrives: The Cool Camellia Celebration at Descanso Gardens will draw flower fans over the second weekend of January. But you can visit the oak-packed place any day of the week to see the annual bloom, which is a favorite wintertime sight for many Southern Californians. In fact, visiting on a weekday may mean you have more camellia-strolling room to yourself, as weekends can bustle with camellia lovers this time of year. Details? They're blooming here.