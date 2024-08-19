The ‘demurest' destination in town? The Huntington takes the crown

What to Know "Demure" and "mindful" have become late-summer trends online

Chicago creator Jools Lebron recently celebrated a "demure" and "mindful" approach to stepping out into the world

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens highlighted some of its demurest artworks in a humorous Aug. 17 social post

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens may be, at first glance, a lovely and lacy location that strictly adheres to a staid and unruffled state of extreme sereneness.

The San Marino landmark can be stunningly serene, yes, but there is plenty of mirthful merrymaking at The Huntington's not-so-hallowed heart, too.

Consider that all of the garden's spotlight-taking Corpse Flowers boast names that aren't especially precious — the marvelously monikered Stankosaurus Rex was a recent favorite — and The Huntington's annual Halloween season party, a fun festivity that brims with quirky costumed energy.

Now The Huntington is embracing the "demure" trend, the talked-about TikTok sensation that began with a viral video from creator Jools Lebron.

If you're ready to demurely step into a "demure fall" while assuming a "mindful" and "considerate" approach to autumn, look to The Huntington's painting-packed Aug. 17 social post.

The post really does reveal that the rose-filled, sculpture-dense destination, one of the region's historical gems, may be among the "demurest" of Southern California attractions.

In fact, The Huntington dubs itself "the demurest" in the effervescent update, a not-too-serious self-titling that further cements the fanciful fact that the lofty landmark has humor to spare.

True, an upbeat irony may be lightly sprinkled across The Huntington's demure-themed tribute like so many delicate rose petals strewn across a grassy lawn.

But there is definitely demure-spiration to be found within, whether you're taking a serious or easygoing approach to the lighthearted late-summer trend.