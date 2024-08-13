Trivia and cosplay fun will sprout at a party made for plant fans

What to Know Nerd Out at the Garden

Aug. 31 at the California Botanic Garden in Claremont; 6 to 9 p.m.

$20 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Your fabulous fern factoids have a way of prompting jaws to drop, your pothos acumen is larger than a super-large leaf, and knowing everything that there is to know about palms?

Your fronds, er, friends are forever impressed by your plethora of plant-based anecdotes.

There's a place to take this plant love and, just maybe, win a round of trivia or a cosplay contest. It's the California Botanic Garden in Claremont, a scenic spot that welcomes plant lovers throughout the calendar.

But on Saturday, Aug. 31? Aloe enthusiasts and monstera mavens will Nerd Out at the Garden over three effervescent evening hours.

The "festival of nature nerdiness is flowering with festive activities, including "a native plant side quest," "nature-themed board games," and, sweet, "pop culture plant trivia."

Tickets are on sale now. Oh yes, food trucks will be nearby, in case you want to do dinner at the outdoor affair.

Adding to the end-of-summer aura? Some Alf Museum educators will swing by with a pop-up museum, upping the glorious geek-a-tude of the awesome evening.

"Geek" has long semi-interchangeable with "nerd," though anyone should wear either handle proudly; it says you're engaged, enthused, and super stoked about something amazing.

And if the amazing thing you adore is the oh-so-epic natural world, pretty plants, and all the green things, you'll want to swing by this starlit celebration just hours before September dawns.