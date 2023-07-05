Top cosplayers convened at Anime Expo 2023; see some of the incredible costumes

Anime Expo 2023 took place from July 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in DTLA
The pop culture convention is one of the premier happenings for anime, manga, Japanese comics, upcoming films, and beloved television series
The event traditionally happens over the first weekend of July; tickets quickly sell out, year after year
Major artist sightings, huge character reveals, anticipated book debuts, and all sorts of one-of-a-kind shopping opportunities: Anime Expo has become an ultimate go-to for gazing at the good things ahead and at enduring favorites of the past.
And the convention's celebrated cosplay element, which brings together a host of whimsical worlds representing anime, manga, and the fanciful, fan-pleasing flows of pop culture?
It's beyond famous, with attendees spending a considerable amount of time, effort, and imagination on elaborate costumes that pay tribute to favorite characters, stories, and speculative realms.
The 2023 event, which wrapped on July 4, sold out quickly (another feature of the popular convention: tickets have a way of being snapped up in a speedy fashion). But you can see some of the spectacular sartorial choices made by attendees at the recent convention below while planning ahead to the 2024 expo.