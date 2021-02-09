What to Know El Segundo and Ontario

Both locations will open in early 2022

There are several Topgolfs across the country, including Florida, Arizona, and Texas, where the company is based

If you and your lucky driver have ever taken to a green around Tucson, Denver, or Omaha, you may have heard other golfers chatting about a stylish go-to spot where you can both burnish your birdies and grab a burger and a brew, too.

That's spot? It's Topgolf, the golf-plus-entertainment-plus-food-plus-drinks destination that has put a modern spin on the concept of the 19th hole.

But more than that: It's brought this updated golfing experience to cities across the country.

Many cities, that is, but the quickly growing company, which is headquartered in Dallas, hadn't yet sunk its tees into the grasses of Southern California.

That's changing later in early 2022 at not one but two regional cities: El Segundo and Ontario.

That will make four Golden State spots for the tech-centered outfit, which is also landing in San Jose later in 2021 (there's a location in Roseville, too).

So what do we mean when we say that Topgolf is a "tech-centered outfit"?

Look to the company's haute hitting bays, which provide golfers several fresh ways to understand path their golf ball takes once it leaves the tee, in the highly attuned terms of "speed, distance, angle, and accuracy."

After you've audaciously arc'd several balls from one hitting bays, which are located on various levels?

There's a restaurant to repair to, one with full menu, and bar, too.

That's where you and your bogey-avoiding buds can download and discuss all of your hitting bay feedback and pinpoint areas of improvement with your swing (and, of course, areas of awesomeness, too).

Each Topgolf location has its own vibe, and Topgolf Ontario, which will "... fill nearly 14 acres of undeveloped, county-owned land in San Bernardino County adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park," will also boast 102 hitting bays.

Look also for a miniature golf to open down the road at the Ontario destination, for a quirkier twist on the game.

And at Topgolf El Segundo, which will located at The Lakes at El Segundo (and near a 9-hole municipal golf course? There'll be a "traditional green grass golf course" to enjoy.

"For quite some time, we have been hearing the calls for Topgolf to come to Southern California and we are thrilled to be answering this call with not one, but two Topgolf venue experiences," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle.

"Topgolf Ontario and Topgolf El Segundo are more than entertainment venues, they are a commitment to the people of the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County to contribute to the tremendous momentum of the region with energy and fun."

The opening dates are still several months away, but regionally based duffers can be cheered by this: Ground is breaking at both locations in February 2021.

Pictured: Topgolf Tucson