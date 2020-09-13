Trejo's Has Rams Doughnuts on Game Days

What to Know Trejo's Coffee & Donuts is at 6785 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rams doughnuts will be available on gamedays

Sports and sweets?

Southern California very much rules both arenas, and to say that there's sort of a Venn Diagram situation where games and goodies intersect is to say you understand what it is to live and enjoy life 'round these parts.

But what sport and what sweet intersect well, for a fan, is often the question.

Locals love their ice cream, for sure, but doughnuts have made a strong showing in the affections of Southern Californians over the decades.

And if it is fall? The ball involved in a favorite sport just might be sitting on the forty-yard line.

Fall is nearly here, and to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams, Trejo's Coffee & Donuts will be featuring the new Rams doughnut, each and every game day.

The top? It's got the fresh logo on it. What's inside? Lemon curd, serving as the yellow-luscious hue on the sporty spectrum (the outside of the confection is, you guessed it, blue).

And it is a blue buttermilk, by the by.

Pick up a couple or a dozen to sit on the coffee table, but keep in mind you'll want to stop by when there's a game on (and even call ahead to make sure there are still doughnuts for purchase).

The price? Each doughnut is $3.25.

And you bet: Owner "Danny Trejo is a Los Angeles Rams SUPERFAN!," is the word from the shop, so know these delectables hail from a place with plenty of Rams-based spirit.