People aren't dressing up like a heart-shaped box of fancy candies in the middle of February before joining a 5K, or at least not all that often.

And finding July runners wearing corn-on-the-cob clothing around Independence Day? That isn't all that common, either, we'll say with some confidence.

But stating that many, many people shimmy into a full-on turkey costume in late November or rock an outlandish outfit that is reminiscent of a can of cranberry sauce is, on the whole, entirely accurate.

Turkey Trots have become a celebratory Thanksgiving staple, a way to leg it over a few kilometers or miles, dressed as a turkey or box of stuffing, before heading home and gobbling up the calendar's most considerable feast.

The holiday running events mostly take place early on Thanksgiving morning, which gives participants the chance to run, then run directly home and cook the green bean casserole or set a sterling table.

That said, a few events can and do take place the weekend before Thanksgiving, so check around your neighborhood or town and determine A) if your neighbors will be trottin' this year and B) when exactly this time-honored trot will occur.

Some of the bigger 2024 events in Southern California include the Turkey Trot Los Angeles 5K and 10K, which is winging into its 12th year Nov. 28.

Supported by UAE USA United, the DTLA event will raise money for The Midnight Mission, all to "help those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles."

The goal in 2024 is to raise $100,000.

Look also for a "Wibble Wobble" during the event, which will give young runners the chance to enjoy a short run in Grand Park. There's also, woof woof, a One-Mile Dog Run.

If you're hoping to hoof it near the waves, the Long Beach Turkey Trot will gather at Rosie's Dog Beach for a 5K/10K on Thanksgiving Day.

Attending this long-running "wingding," a get-moving festivity that is jogging into its 22nd year? Participants and spectators are encouraged to bring food items to donate to the AIDS Food Store (suggestions are listed on the run site).

The Rose Bowl will summon trotters to Pasadena for a sunny (fingers crossed) run around the recreational loop outside the legendary landmark. Get the info on the 5K event, how to sign up for the Nov. 28 fun, and what to expect at the Rose Bowl Turkey Trot.

The call to action at the Drumstick Dash LA in the NoHo Arts District is "Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat." You can raise funds for Hope the Mission on Thanksgiving morning at the well-attended run, which has become one of the largest events around.

And if you're thinking of wearing your canned cranberry costume? There's a contest, sweet, and winning the competition will surely bestow the victor with a great anecdote to share at the Thanksgiving table later on.

Other trots will pop up in cities throughout the region; if you're hoping to stick close to home, check in with your local running club, stadium, or school to find out what is "cooking" on the Turkey Trot calendar.