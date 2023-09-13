Two Corpse Flowers are making for a pungent pairing at The Huntington

What to Know A pair of Corpse Flowers, which are famous for their foul smell, are on view at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Stinkie began blooming on the evening of Sept. 12; Stankosaurus Rex hasn't yet opened as of late morning on Sept. 13

Included with admission; reservations are required on weekends and holidays

The concept of "twinning" took the internet by adorable storm some years back, though our love of twin-tastic moments remains ever so strong.

And, nope, we're not talking actual twins here but rather when two separate people — or specimens, in this case — dress, speak, or do something alike in a charming and comment-worthy fashion.

And the two winning twinners of mid-September, at least around San Marino? We're calling it: The side-by-side Stankosaurus Rex and Stinkie are out-dazzling every other dress-alike duo out there.

Soon, this putrid pairing, now on view at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, will soon be out-stenching any other competitors, too.

For Stinkie and Stankosaurus Rex are Corpse Flowers, sizable botanical wonders that have a nose-able, er, notable way of releasing an unpleasant odor during their brief blooms.

True: This twosome has shown their knack for being offensive in the olfactory sense in the past. Fans of The Huntington will recall that both superstars have been in the spotlight in bygone years.

But they're ready to scrunch nearby noses again, and, in fact, Stinkie is well on its way, having begun to unfurl its frill on the evening of Sept. 12.

Fingers crossed this is an inspiring move to Stankosaurus Rex, Stinkie's momentary bestie and nearest neighbor, at least while they are on display in The Huntington's Conservatory. Staff members hope to see the not-yet-open flower doing its stinky stuff in the days ahead.

Of course, we do jest when we say — wish? — that Stinkie is inspiring Stankosaurus Rex by blooming first; an Amorphallus titanum is always on its own schedule, so the later bloomer will do its thing when it is good and ready.

What might happen, though, if both of these Corpse Flowers are open at the very same time?

Who nose? You might just have to swing by The Huntington for a deep and stanky sniff.

This isn't the first time that Stinkie has had a foul friend at its soon-to-bloom side: Green Boy was its pungent pal back in 2021, when the pair reached their bloom point at just about the same time.