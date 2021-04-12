Twohey's Introduces Fried Chicken Mondays, Oh Yum

What to Know 424 Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena

$24.95 for a crispy half of chicken and plenty of sides (French fries, corn on the cob, mac & cheese, coleslaw and a corn muffin, too)

Mondays, 3 p.m. to close; indoor and patio dining available

A restaurant that has something especially interesting to its story, something that the public knows and talks about, is a cuisine-cool place that has really earned some cred.

But what about those eateries that boast a bevy of notable dishes, events, and community connections?

Those are the sort of places that have proven their staying power, and that is most definitely the case with Twohey's, a timeless go-to for really great grub in the San Gabriel Valley.

From its first days in Pasadena, on Arroyo Parkway, to its decades-long residency in Alhambra, to its brand-new location on Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena, the restaurant with the quirky clothespin in its logo has made many loyal fans along the way.

And so that tasty tradition continues: The vintage-minded comfort fooderie is launching Fried Chicken Mondays on Monday, April 12.

What does this crunchy, savory, side-strong supper involve? Delish: You'll get a half of chicken plus mac & cheese, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and corn muffin.

Oh, and French fries, too.

This is a deal that will be on each Monday from 3 p.m. to close, bestowing the first day of the week with something special to anticipate.

Of course, Twohey's has excelled in the something-to-anticipate department, to circle back to those restaurants that offer guests plenty of perks, deals, and extras.

Singing the praises of The Original Stinko burger, those toothsome buttermilk-battered onion rings, or the restaurant's famous soda fountain, home to its much-sung-about Bittersweet Sundae?

So easy to do, but let us also pause to praise the fact that Twohey's brought back carhop service soon after reopening in South Pasadena, and also built out some other weekly specials, like Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Dinners each Wednesday for $26.95 and All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Baby Back Ribs on very Friday (priced at $25.95).

You might even say that the nostalgia-driven, diner-delightful spot has been rolling out the new treats since its 91030 debut, while keeping fan favorites like the Stinko burger (the inspiration of the clothespin'd nose in the logo) and sublime sundaes just the way that guests have always loved them.

Twohey's will celebrate eight decades of deliciousness in just a couple of years, which is as sweet as a spoonful of sundae and as perfectly pungent as extra onions on a burger.

That special supper nights, devoted to spotlighting specific dishes and super specials, too, continue to be unveiled really is the cherry on this scoop of ice cream, or, if you prefer, the crispy crunch on a great piece of fried chicken.