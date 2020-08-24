Unicones and Choco Tacos Fill Our End-of-Summer Dreams

By Alysia Gray Painter

Is it officially and truly the end of summer?

Well, that would be a big ol', let's-not-fight-about-it, unimpeachable "no."

The fall equinox would have something to say on that particular matter, and that's just under a month away. Likewise Labor Day, another milestone on the summer's-ending schedule, is two weeks out.

And yet? With school starting and mornings that feel a mite crisper, we can sense that summer is fleeting.

But here's something sweet: Playa Provisions has put an impressive spin on classic, stick-based frozen treats, the kind of confections that capture the nostalgia of dashing after the ice cream truck.

Of course, these goodies have a gourmet vibe, and a host of zingy and novel flavors. And are they 'grammable? It'll be hard not to post a picture of the Unicone, a treat that is not a real unicorn's horn but is shaped like one, moments after it is in your hand.

Take a look now at a selection of the keep-cool desserts. And while "keep cool" is the order of the day, don't cool on the fact that summer is fleeting. Best fulfill your frozen treat-based cravings now.

Are you bananas for classic summertime frozen treats? Especially those that have taken on a bit of gourmet pizzazz? Find them, before summer wanes, at 119 Culver Boulevard in Playa del Rey.

This article tagged under:

sweet treats

