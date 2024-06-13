‘Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free' at Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood's announced a "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" offer on June 13, 2024

Tickets must be purchased through Oct. 9, 2024; return to enjoy your 2nd Day, on select dates, through Dec. 18, 2024

$109 and up; there are no restricted dates for the first visit

Devoted fans of theme park attractions embrace several facts about their favorite fun places, including this watertight truism: There's a lot happening when you're on a ride.

"A lot" doesn't nearly cover it, oftentimes; you're flying fast, a symphony of sound is swirling around your head, and while you're gazing at one dinosaur, another colossal creature is rising just outside of the corner of your eye.

This is why repeat rides and fresh explorations are dear to the thrill-loving hearts of theme-parkers everywhere.

And to help stoke that sense of return exploration, there is a new offer from Universal Studios Hollywood, one that will give Jurassic lovers, Mario mavens, and Potter people the chance to return to the hilltop wonderland at a later date, no second purchase required.

The theme park announced the new "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" offer on June 13, a week before summer's official start. And you won't need to wait to start riding: Purchase now and enjoy that first day, while planning when you'll come back for another gleeful go-around.

Perhaps you'll try out some new-to-you shows, the Studio Tour, or a restaurant you've been meaning to check out. Or perhaps you'll go back to Revenge of the Mummy again and again, a cinematic roller coaster with a fervent fan base.

There are a few things to know, like you'll need to purchase the "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" by Oct. 9. There are no restricted dates on your first visit, but your second visit will need to be completed by Dec. 18, 2024.

You'll want to peruse the select dates for the second visit, too, before purchasing.

There's plenty afoot at the Universal City theme park this summer, with the Studio Tour's 60th Anniversary happening through Aug. 11 — keep a lookout for the snazzy Glamor Tram, a stylish 1960s throwback — and the recently opened Toadstool Cafe, which blossomed at Super Nintendo World earlier this year.

Note that the deal doesn't cover Halloween Horror Nights — the scary spectacular slithers back into our eek-seeking worlds on Sept. 5 — but with the Dec. 18 end date, you'll savor some seasonal sights in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and around the wider theme park.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.