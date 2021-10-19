Universal Studios Is Conjuring Magically Grinchy Holiday Fun

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Holiday activities are included with park admission

Calendars come in all shapes and sizes, of course, but there are those time-tracking devices that are fully themed-out, with a focus on one particular topic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And if the personal calendar you faithfully keep is all about counting down to when you'll take that first sip of hot Butterbeer as the lights of Hogsmeade twinkle over your head, you best circle Nov. 26, 2021 faster than a Quaffle flies in a particularly heated game of Quidditch.

For that's when Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a multi-event, treat-filled, super-duper-decorated extravaganza begins to wave its whimsical wand at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The theme park revealed that several seasonal activities, twinkly to-dos with plenty of festive flair, will return from Nov. 26, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

That includes the ensorcelled events around Wizarding World, glittery goings-on that include "The Magic of Hogwarts Castle," a lights-and-animation show that happens after dusk each evening, and the ever-popular Frog Choir.

The Christmassy croakers do stage quite the quirky caroling performance from their perches atop plush pillows, which are in turn held by helpful wizards.

And hot Butterbeer? That's on the flavorful, foam-topped flow, too.

But there's more merriment afoot at the destination, which has also become well-known for its playful partnership with a super-sassy, peak-dwelling, sleigh-driving malcontent who occasionally shows his softer side.

It's the Grinch we speak of, and his loyal pup Max, and both celebrated Dr. Seuss characters will again appear at Grinchmas, a longtime seasonal staple at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Besides gleeful appearances by the green-of-fur, huge-of-heart celebrity, the ho-ho-happening will feature nightly snowfalls and a memorable tree-lighting, too.

Oh yes, Universal's Grinchmas tree is the twisty, ultra-tall fir tree that's synonymous with Whoville's town square.

Call it a Fur + Fir Festivity, one that's big on cheer, colorful decorations, and dogly adorableness, too.

The holiday sights, sounds, and snapshot opportunities are included with your ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood, so there's no need to wave your wand, nor send Max down the mountain on an errand, to purchase an additional package.

Do hold onto some extra fa-la-funds for the special treats and seasonal shopping, two more popular elements of Universal's holiday-fun festivities.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.