Bubble wrap to trash bags: An upcycled fashion show rocked the runway

What to Know The Festival of Arts' Festival Runway Fashion Show

The 2024 show swanned down the runway in Laguna Beach on Aug. 18

Winners employed a variety of offbeat materials in their creations, including fishing line, CDs, and newspapers

Using a colorful and kitschy necktie as a headband, creating a scarf from an old kitchen towel, or gluing a few bottlecaps to the outside of a purse: Upcycling has long played a playful role in fashion.

But that role grows even more eye-catching at a summertime spectacular in Laguna Beach, a festive fashion show that is all about reuse, rethinking, reimagining, and really remarkable results.

The Festival of Arts' 2024 Festival Runway Fashion Show took to the runway Aug. 18, with an assortment of inventive looks capturing the attention of almost 400 guests.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The fashion show's talented designers incorporated a host of offbeat objects in their dazzling outfits, including trinkets, packaging, and everyday gewgaws that were originally constructed for non-fashion uses.

The "Most Creative Concept" was awarded to printmaker Anne Moore who created "a gown adorned with 312 tea bag covers," while glass artist Cody Nicely won the "Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Fashion Designer" award.

The artist's mermaid-inspired outfit included "hand-dyed CDs, beach trash, and fishing line, reflecting environmental awareness."

Throwback prom dresses featuring recycled socks received a vibrant ode in the work of painter Elizabeth McGhee, who won the "Most Innovative Use of Materials" award.

And painter Nancy Swan enjoyed both the "People's Choice Award" and the "Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation" in her tony tribute to legendary costume designer Edith Head.

Both bubble wrap and newspapers were featured in the fashionable frock, a piece that recalled numerous iconic looks from the last two centuries.

"We want to thank all the extraordinary artists who took part in the runway competition this weekend. The original, one-of-a-kind ensembles showcased by the Festival artists are truly incredible," said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR and Merchandising at the Festival of Arts.

"We are also deeply grateful to everyone who donated clothing to support Working Wardrobes, helping make this event not just a celebration of art, but also of community spirit."

Many of the fashion show's guests arrived at the Laguna Beach event with "gently used professional attire" to donate to Working Wardrobes, a "nonprofit with a mission to help people overcome barriers to gainful employment." Complimentary admission was given to attendees who arrived with donations.

While the 2024 event has concluded, there's a look-back video of the 2023 fashion show on this page.

And more Festival-based fashion fun can be found at the "Art and Fashion Affair" coming up on Aug. 24; picture a glamourous garb-gorgeous gathering brimming with couture-cool apparel and a fundraising spirit.