Valentine’s Day for Non-Valentine’s People

What to Know Feb. 14, 2020

Two Bit Circus, Santa Monica Pier, Gamble House, more

Some tickets must be purchased in advance

So you say you're not exactly Valentine's-y but you absolutely love love?

Okay then. Fine. We'd even say "sure," but that's a bit too sassy and we see your point.

You, in short, are seeking a Love Day that lives up to the wonderful weirdness that is your romance, and the more prosaic traditions of the mid-February holiday, as lovely as they are, don't quite do it for you and your always surprising sweetheart.

Writing your own offbeat itinerary, and filling Feb. 14 with whatever the two of you like to do, is a super idea, of course.

Or, in a pinch, you can plan an evening around one of the Valentine's Day happenings below...

Valentine's Day Party at The Bunny Museum: Where can you find over 37,000 rabbit-related items? At this hare-raising Altadena attraction, which will be open Valentine's Night. "Bring your honey to see the bunnies," is the hop-to-it call to action. It's $23 per person.

Two Bit Circus: You and your paramour both love pinball, video games, and all of the cool classics found inside an arcade. But where to go so you can go joystick-to-joystick on Feb. 14? This Arts District play spot, which brims with oodles of games. There's a Valentine's Package for 2, too, so that's rad.

"Bride of Frankenstein": The sloshy screening of "Creature from the Black Lagoon" sold out at the Natural History Museum, but a famous monster will be visiting SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena, at least on the screen on Feb. 14. There's also an art exhibit devoted to the classic monsters, eek.

Pacific Wheel Valentine's: While classical music is often found in august concert halls, it can also be heard, played live, at the famous solar-powered Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier. For a viola player will call upon the attraction, and Pacific Park, for three hours of lilting music, starting at 6 p.m., on Feb. 14.

Gamble House: If your sweetheart loves storied structures, and architecture, and Craftsman gems, best make for Pasadena on the evening of Valentine's. For the stately home will open to those who'd like to peek inside, and enjoy a gratis glass of sparkling wine, and hear live guitar, too. A ticket? It's $15.

LA Arboretum: Eager to learn more about the "Bawdy Botany" of the natural world? Prepare to hike around the Arcadia-based spread on Valentine's, after sundown, all while learning how plants reproduce and the beasties we adore make more little beasties.