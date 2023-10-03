Venture, if you dare, onto ‘Spooky Seas' at the Ocean Institute

What to Know Spooky Seas at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point

Saturday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m.

$20 adult; other ticketing tiers available

It seems like only a few weeks ago when the regal tall ships, those vessels full of vintage atmosphere, sailed into the Dana Point area.

Oh wait: It was just a few weeks ago, in early September, a snapshot-worthy celebration that gave landlubbers the chance to wear their pirate-inspired togs or lucky mermaid tail for a host of whimsical events.

But the whimsy continues, as it so often does around the picturesque area, thanks to an evening event surfacing at the Ocean Institute.

The sea-riously sweet celebration's name weaves nicely with some of the myth-oriented events of the tall ship-focused festivities, but Spooky Seas is most definitely about the Halloween season.

Oh yes, and sea-strong education, too. The Ocean Institute party, which will add a salty dash of not-too-scary splendor to Saturday night, Oct. 21, is a way for the nature-championing destination "... to blend fun and education seamlessly, fostering a deeper connection with marine science and our precious oceans."

Look for Harbor Hay Rides, a Haunted Spirit Tour, and Bioluminescence Lazer Tag, as well as other seasonal ways to savor the "immersive experience."

If you count yourself as a Halloween maven but also one that loves to delve into the watery world of marine life, something like Spooky Seas could be your ideal mash-up.

Set sail for the Ocean Institute's site now and learn more about tickets, costumes, events, and everything set to make a splash on Oct. 21.