Vibrant New ‘World of Color' Scenes Will Soon Make a Splash

What to Know "World of Color — ONE" at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim

Debuting on Jan. 27, 2023

Included with park admission (park reservation also required); a new virtual queue, available through the Disneyland app, will be available, while walk-ups will still be available

So many intriguing things make a splash when the new year begins, but only a few debuts literally stir up some actual water and a whole lot of magic.

One of those debuts will shimmer at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim before the first month is done. It's "World of Color — ONE," the brand-new nighttime spectacular set to glow in honor of the Disney100 anniversary.

As with past "World of Color" water shows, the new extravaganza is included with your park admission (and, for sure, a park reservation is also still required).

You'll want to look into the virtual queue on the Disneyland app, which will be available starting on Jan. 27, though you can still choose to simply go the "walk-up" option when it comes time to view the show (keep in mind that walking up for a "World of Color" spot is "first come, first served").

The theme of the new spectacular is glad-heartedly grounded in the concept of oneness. The fresh production "... celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change."

Fog, lights, and other way-cool effects add to the impact of the moving images, which use a "screen" of water to shine, and music.

Take a look now at some of the illuminated icons of the Disney and Pixar canon, and how they'll soon summon smiles and splash-a-tude at the new evening event.