Vidiots and the Bob Baker Marionettes team up for a Free Community Day

What to Know Free Community Day

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 13

1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Free comic books at Golden Apple Comics on Melrose Avenue, free admission to the Natural History Museum, free family movies at Brain Dead Studios on Fairfax Avenue: The outpouring of support, care, and hope from cultural attractions in response to the fires has been inspirational.

While several Southern California destinations remain closed over the second week of January, including the Los Angeles Zoo and Descanso Gardens, other places are opening their doors and welcoming people for free.

Call it a gentle gesture of comfort and community in a time when locals are seeking both.

Vidiots and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, two sweet-of-heart Northeast LA stalwarts, are teaming up for a pay-nothing Community Day on Monday, Jan. 13.

Head to Eagle Rock and the spirited NELA cinema for complimentary movies in the MUBI Microcinema.

Treats will be provided for the youngsters and their grown-ups, with more special surprises in store: Some of the Bob Baker marionettes will stop by from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., all to summon some smiles.

This is all happening at Vidiots — the address is 4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard in Los Angeles — and not the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, do keep in mind.

Look for more Southern California theaters, museums, art venues, and kid-oriented spaces to offer special events in the days and weeks ahead.