Vintage Fashion Meets the Farmers Market at a First-Time Event

What to Know Summer Soirée at The Original Farmers Market, presented by Dapper Day

Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. (the upper deck will be open to attendees from noon to 8 pm.)

Free entry; food and drink additional

The multiverse has spun, like so many glittery strands of iridescent magic, through our imaginations in recent months, thanks to a spate of cinematic treats and rollicking stories, the sorts of yarns that send us to all sorts of places, all at once, covering time and space in the process.

But much of time and space can be handily covered simply by visiting the corner of Third & Fairfax on almost any day of the year.

For the Original Farmers Market has held sweet sway over our snack-loving worlds since 1934, meaning it has had a foot, or perhaps "fork" is more apt, in several distinct eras all at once.

It's always all times the clocktower-rocking landmark, in short, which still boasts its retro architecture and throwback bites, all while keeping to a modern and optimistic outlook, with fresh foodstuffs, new dishes, and novel ways to delight visitors.

Dapper Day will bring that delight to the public market on Thursday, Aug. 11, when Jumpin' Joz delivers live swing rhythms, music that is made for dancing.

Dancing and sashaying and posing and admiring, that is, for the free-to-attend event has become known for its fine fashion sense, a celebration of all sartorial eras, and the contemporary fans who dig dressing up with fun and flair.

So don your favorite frock or suit, whether it is from the 1940s, 1970s, or today, and sashay your way to the Original Farmers Market for two hours of stylish sauntering, lively tuneage, and supping in the alfresco atmosphere.

The supping, by the by, will take some money, but entry to the Original Farmers Market?

You'd have to journey through countless multiverses to find a better or at least comparable admission price: It's free.

And if you arrive before the music begins? Make for the market's upper deck, which will serve as the social hub for Dapper Day attendees (beginning at noon).

Dapper Day has become well-known for its twice-a-year Disneyland Resort events, and its occasional pop-ups at other Southern California spots, like the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

But the upcoming Original Farmers Market meet-up? Sweet: It will be its first-ever Dapper Day gathering for the green-of-awning, blithe-of-vibe spot.

Call it a meeting of the like-minded, a merry mash-up between vintage-vivacious fashion fans and a picturesque place that hews to happiness, fresh air, tasty eats, and a nice, neighborhood-y spirit.