Weekend: SoCal's Awhirl With Outdoor Fests

LA County Fair: It's the final hurrah for Pomona-tacular, which went "Back to Our Roots" at its first-ever May event. There's still time to celebrate the fair's centennial, and soak in sweet, pettable animals, that Cherry Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwich (and all of the weird 'n wacky treats), quilty-cool competitions, live music, the famous Flower & Garden Pavilion, and those warm midway nights. The last day is Monday, May 30, and getting in the gates? It's all a cashless system now, including parking, so best study up before messaging your Ferris wheel-obsessed bestie.

Fleet Week LA: Like the century-old LA County Fair, the tradition of paying tribute to our nation's Sea Services was something that happened, for many years, near the conclusion of summer. And like the fair, LA Fleet Week just moved to May, with four festive days ahead, happenings that include tours, concerts, ceremonies, and lots more. Performances by the First Marine Division Band are among the celebration's highlights, as are chances to step aboard the USS Essex and USS Portland. For more details about the weekend-big salute, visit this page now.

Memorial Day: We remember those armed services members who've passed this Memorial Day with several stirring tributes, ceremonies, and virtual happenings, including a few that will take place ahead of Monday, May 30. An online Forest Lawn ceremony, a grand display of flags at Forest Lawn in Glendale, a service at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, a patriotic light show at the Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica, and the moving flower drop at the Palm Springs Air Museum are just some of the 2022 events. Be sure to check the date and time of the event you'd like to attend, and whether it is an in-person or virtual offering.

Fiesta Hermosa: After a pandemic-related hiatus, this breezy, beach-adjacent event, which unfurls across downtown Hermosa Beach, is back to celebrate its 51st year. It's so big that it takes place over three days — May 28 through 30 — and includes a carnival, one that will be notably larger than in years gone by (it has also been relocated, to make room for more rides). A beach concert, a beer garden, and booths brimming with art, crafts, eats, sips, and everything-else-ish will line the streets. Where to head? It's all rocking/quaffing/snacking/admiring art/seeing friends between Pacific Coast Highway and the sand.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Power of Women in Country Music: Dolly, Loretta, Shania, Taylor, LeAnn, and so many incredible icons have created countless country hits, sing-along-able choruses, and ultra-memorable stage shows. Now the Grammy Museum is taking several starry months to celebrate these country music powerhouses, through their words, lyrics, on-the-road artifacts, fantastic photography, beautiful instruments, and some legendary costumes, the stylish concert wear that influences the wider fashion world. The extensive and in-depth exhibit is on view at the LA Live music institution from May 27 through Oct. 2, 2022.

Topanga Days Country Fair: Stealing away to a sylvan expanse, one filled with old oaks, craggy hills, and nostalgic pleasures aplenty? It can feel like one's entering a mythical land when savoring Topanga's storied gifts. This grinful two-day happening, which flowers on May 29 and 30, will boast several of those nostalgia-nice touchstones, with a host of get-dancing bands, a colorful parade, and games galore (think egg tosses, sack races, water balloon basketball, and more). A single-day adult pass is $20, but there are other ticketing options available, including two-day passes. The beneficiary? It's the Topanga Community Center.