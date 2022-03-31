Weekend: Superheroes Fly for WonderCon

What to Know WonderCon, presented by Comic-Con International

April 1-3 in Anaheim

Panels, vendors, cosplay events, films, and more

WonderCon: Major movie talk, the coolest of costumes, imaginative cosplay opportunities, and all sorts of merch-y goodness, from toys to comic books to tees? Fans can expect a bounty of character-fabulous fun as this mondo pop culture expo, which is presented by Comic-Con International, returns to the Anaheim Convention Center "For the First Time Since 2019." Have you missed this gleeful gathering, which will unfurl, with all the majesty of a superhero's shiny cape, from April 1 through 3? Find ticket information now.

dineLA Opens: California Restaurant Month may have officially wrapped at the end of January, but the Restaurant Weeks in our foodie-tropolis do have a delicious knack for popping up later on the calendar. And so the first annual go-around of dineLA, a two-week eat-out extravaganza, shall. It opens on April 1, hundreds of restaurants are partcipating, representing a sumptuous spectrum of cuisines, towns from all over Southern California will be featured, and the prix fixe prices? Some lunchs start at $25. Let your appetite, and imagination, be stoked on this site.

Bonsai-A-Thon: The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is home to one of the most magnificent Japanese Gardens in the world, a floral wonderland that celebrated its centennial just over a decade ago. Bonsai trees are one of the centerpieces of this verdant area, and pros will spend the weekend honoring the ancient art form through talks, demonstrations, and appreciation, too. A bonsai bazaar is on the schedule, and joining the joyful and educational fun? It's all part of your Huntington ticket. Good to know: A Huntington reservation, in addition to a ticket, is required on weekends.

Springtime on the Farm Opens: Little goats, fuzzy chickens, bountiful produce, and the sorts of new and dewy sights that say the freshest of all the seasons is opening its proverbial petals? We're in the mood for all of those uplifting sights, and Underwood Family Farms can deliver, and then some. The Moorpark agricultural attraction's annual spring-centered celebration opens for its multi-week run on April 2, giving families a chance to admire the farm's animals, wander a labyrinth, and snap photos in front of giant eggs and other Easter-themed decorations. If you're heading to the farm on a weekend, you'll need to get your ticket in advance. In fact, do read up on admission, weekend tips, and everything you should "baaa" familiar with now (yes, it is spring so "baaa" we shall.)

SOAR Opens: Flitting like a butterfly is always an airy and effervescent act, but if you plan on a day spent at South Coast Botanic Garden, you'll likely want to take a vehicle to the Palos Verdes Peninsula location (especially if you don't sport your own set of colorful wings). The uplifting happening, which will flutter through the world of tropical butterflies, will enjoy a fluttery four-month run at the lush and spacious property. Is a nectar garden part of this spectacular scene? Oh goodness, these elegant insects do love their nectar, so you can count on calling upon such a space. Start here to get your tickets, and do make plans to wander the rest of the garden, where flowers, pathways, and verdant vistas please the senses.