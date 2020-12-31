Welcome 2021 at This Virtual Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo

What to Know Friday, Jan. 1 at 12 a.m.

Free

Watch on the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California site or Facebook

New Year's Day in Southern California has long been abloom with beautiful traditions, from a blossom-big parade in Pasadena to a tremendous Little Tokyo festival, one filled with Taiko drums, delicious foods, and a joyful view to the days ahead.

The first day of 2021 will look quite different, in terms of every in-person event we've long enjoyed, as pandemic considerations have changed, well, everything.

But our wish to welcome the coming days in ways we remember can still be met, thanks to the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California.

For an Oshogatsu-themed program will happen, virtually, just as Jan. 1 arrives, giving those revelers that have long made Little Tokyo their first stop of the new year something sweet to join from home.

It's true that Little Tokyo's New Year's Day Oshogatsu Festival, in bygone times, has flowered in the daylight, along with a host of fun things to see and do.

Taiko drumming performances, cameos from Hello Kitty, and other high-spirited hallmarks have filled the event.

But moonlight will reign at this upcoming Oshogatsu event, as the from-afar gathering will take place in the first moments of 2021.

"It is an event where you can experience the Japanese New Year atmosphere. This event attracts more than 10,000 people every year. Due to the influence of the coronavirus, it will be held as a virtual program," reads a statement on Facebook.

"You can enjoy the greetings and entertainment by representatives of Japanese companies and organizations," the statement continues. "The commemoration video of the 115th anniversary of the JCCSC showing the history of activities will also be released."

There's more Oshogatsu fun ahead, with a virtual, multi-day festival at the Japanese American National Museum. The enjoy-from-home revelries begin on Jan. 3, 2021.