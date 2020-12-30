Grand Park's NYELA Bash Has Performances, DJs, Hope

What to Know Thursday, Dec. 31 into Friday, Jan. 1, from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Free

Watch it on Fuse TV or streaming at several Grand Park LA sites, including Youtube

The notion of "dancing out the door" implies that you're on your wonderful way to someplace special, somewhere lively, a destination that's going to deliver smiles, oodles of joy, and better times.

So let's just say what needs to be said: It's time to dance out the door of 2020, and into a fresh and promise-filled 365 days.

Providing the sunshiny soundtrack for our shimmying, shaking, and doorway dancing on New Year's Eve?

Grand Park LA, which has set the celebratory stage, for eight effervescent years, for the bustling, big-of-vision NYELA, the "West Coast's flagship NYE event."

That event, though a flagship it definitely is, cannot be an in-person party as 2020 makes its farewells and 2021 enters.

But the upbeat, from-afar revelries can come to us via a broadcast on Fuse TV, and several Grand Park LA stream-ready sites, on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The high-spirited happening will start later than at past, at-the-park New Year's Eve affairs, with an 11 o'clock go-time (and a 12:30 a.m. wrap-time).

Scheduled to perform for at-home good-timers?

DJ Steve Aoki is the headliner, but the bounty of fantastic artists will provide get-moving tunes of the most scintillating, sound-sweet variety.

"Showcasing Latin underground artists from Aoki's L.A.-based Dim Mak En Fuego label, the 'Countdown to 2021' program will introduce audiences to Mexican quintet AQUIHAYAQUIHAY and Venezuelan singer Andrekza and treat fans to a guest performance by Platinum-recording artist and fashion icon BIA," says a release.

"In addition, 2DEEP from L.A.’s own Gasolina Party will mix the beats between sets and bring L.A.'s nightlife scene home through Reggaetón."

Jessica Flores and DJ Eddie One will host the fun, which'll greet midnight with both music and a 3D digital countdown.

It's all free, like bygone bashes at Grand Park LA, and it has just the joy and tuneage that we need to ensure that 2020 finds its way to the door and 2021 enters, unabashedly, with hope and a great outlook in tow.