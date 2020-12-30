The Taste of 2021: Find Your Savor-at-Home NYE Dinner

What to Know Thursday, Dec. 31

Restaurants are open for delivery and/or takeout (no in-person dining); place your order soon

Caviar, truffle, and Champagne are some of the items you'll see popping up around town

If you're ready to firmly put 2020 in the category of "hindsight," as in "hind," as in way, way behind us, then you're likely craving a way to truly show it the door in a firm and festive fashion.

Or, rather, you're opening the door to 2021 with a celebratory and hope-filled feeling in your heart.

If that's the case, and you're looking to support a local restaurant by ordering out on the final day of the year, be cheered: While they're closed to in-person dining, several Southern California eateries will have special items on their Dec. 31 menus, dishes that are available for pick-up and/or delivery.

Caviar to truffles to classic Italian? Find your NYEats at...

Dan Tana's Restaurant: The charming West Hollywood landmark has created a "NYE Meal for 2," complete with a martini kit, a Caesar salad, Cappuccino ice cream, and a choice of one of three mains (mmm, chicken Parmigiana).

Republique: Truffles and bubbly are two of the themes for this take-home feast, but here's something sweet: The eatery also has brunch-themed take-home orders, if you're planning ahead for Jan. 1 (keep in mind the restaurant will be closed on New Year's Day).

Vespertine: The swanky Culver City eatery is definitely in the "going-all-out" department this New Year's Eve, with caviar, King Crab, black truffle, and bison on the Chef Jordan Kahn's menu. Need details? Swing by this site now.

Redbird: Neal Fraser's acclaimed restaurant has a brimmingly beautiful Holiday Takeout Menu, one that includes ginger pumpkin soup, New York Strip, and other fancy-fun foodstuffs. Get your order in ASAP for Dec. 31 dining.

The Raymond: Pasadena's historic, oh-so-Craftsman-y destination will have a few choices for the remaining hours of 2020, including a Spaghetti Family Meal. Doesn't pasta always make things better and/or the future brighter? Take a look now.

Black Angus: So you're thinking steak for your at-home celebration? There's a New Year's Eve To-Go Pack available through the heart-eating chain. Filet mignons, lobster tails, and other decadent goodies are on the list.