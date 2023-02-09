We're Feeling the Love for National Pizza Day

What to Know Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day

Roundtable Pizza and Pieology will have deals and perks for members

The popular heart-shaped pizza is back at Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach from Feb. 10-14

There are as many pizza-themed holidays as there are slices in a traditionally sized large pie, but there are a few stand-out celebrations that make us take nummy note.

And one of the nummiest? It flavors up our early February, specifically Feb. 9.

It's an ideal date for a savory celebration, for it arrives just days before our thoughts turn to candies, gooey goodies, and decadent Valentine's Day desserts.

But wait: National Pizza Day does have a distinct Valentine's Day vibe, thanks to the heart-shaped pizzas that start to pop up around the city during the second month.

Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria is bringing back its popular heart-shaped pizza from Feb. 10 through 14, while Mountain Mike's heart-fun pies are available throughout the month.

Mountain Mike's will also hold a drawing on Feb. 9 for free pizza for a year. The deal? You'll need to be a Mountain Rewards member. Read up on what you need to know and good luck.

Pieology is showing delicious gratitude for its members on National Pizza Day. "All Pie Life Rewards Members will receive 2x points all day online and in-store nationwide for purchases made on February 9," shares the company.

And if you're a Round Table Pizza member? You may (fingers crossed) receive a surprise pizza discount, up to 20% off, on Feb. 9. Sweet: This offer includes carry-out, delivery, and dine-in, too.

One of your best bets? Check-in with your local parlor to see if they are marking Feb. 9 with savings on slices or pie-tastic giveaways. Simply showing your support for your dependable slice shop is a super way to celebrate the holiday, too.

But wait: There are more big pizza-themed festivities coming right up, with Pi Day landing on, you guessed it, March 14. One bonus to this holiday? You'll find deals on sweet pies, in addition to pizza slices, at a number of spots.