Halloween

The world-famous West Hollywood Carnaval to roll on Halloween night

The free, outsized, creative, and always rollicking street fair will unfurl along Santa Monica Boulevard.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023.
Getty

What to Know

  • Halloween Carnaval
  • West Hollywood
  • Thursday, Oct. 31
  • 6 to 11 p.m.
  • Santa Monica Boulevard (the mile-long stretch begins/ends at North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard)
  • Free
  • The colossal celebration, which draws thousands of revelers, many in elaborate and creative costumes, began in 1987
  • Food trucks can be found along the route, as well as live music, performances, and other festive sights

There are known-around-the-planet parties that pop up in places far beyond Southern California, but one of the largest and liveliest outlandishly occurs in West Hollywood on Halloween night.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

So many costume-centered celebrations happen around the region well before Oct. 31, but this long-running event has occurred, in outsized and eye-catching fashion, on the final day of October for decades.

True, the party took a pandemic-related hiatus over a few years in the early 2020s, but the Halloween Carnaval returned in 2023, with thousands of attendees moving along the mile-long stretch between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

And in just a few short years? This sizable seasonal staple will mark its 40th anniversary.

"First launched in 1987, West Hollywood's celebration of Halloween is rooted in the City's diverse culture and community," reveals Visit West Hollywood.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Día de los Muertos 20 hours ago

La Monarca's new Catrina Cake debuts in time for Día de los Muertos

pet adoption 22 hours ago

Best Friends Animal Society's huge ‘Super Adoption' will romp in Pasadena

"Year by year, what became known as the City's Halloween Carnaval grew into an annual gathering of phenomenal costumes, entertainment, culture and self-expression, with myriad observers, revelers, exhibitions and performers and countless thousands of people in attendance each year."

"People come from all over the region — and, in fact, the world — to take part in the fun!"

Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A look back at the 2023 West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

There are important rules to know before you go — find them listed on this page — as well as the all-important street closure information. The party is recommended for adults, with the city strongly recommending that young children and pets not attend "for everyone's safety!"

Read everything you need to know now before joining one of the biggest Halloween bashes around.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenWest Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us