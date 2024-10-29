The world-famous West Hollywood Carnaval to roll on Halloween night

What to Know Halloween Carnaval

West Hollywood

Thursday, Oct. 31

6 to 11 p.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard (the mile-long stretch begins/ends at North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard)

Free

The colossal celebration, which draws thousands of revelers, many in elaborate and creative costumes, began in 1987

Food trucks can be found along the route, as well as live music, performances, and other festive sights

There are known-around-the-planet parties that pop up in places far beyond Southern California, but one of the largest and liveliest outlandishly occurs in West Hollywood on Halloween night.

So many costume-centered celebrations happen around the region well before Oct. 31, but this long-running event has occurred, in outsized and eye-catching fashion, on the final day of October for decades.

True, the party took a pandemic-related hiatus over a few years in the early 2020s, but the Halloween Carnaval returned in 2023, with thousands of attendees moving along the mile-long stretch between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard.

And in just a few short years? This sizable seasonal staple will mark its 40th anniversary.

"First launched in 1987, West Hollywood's celebration of Halloween is rooted in the City's diverse culture and community," reveals Visit West Hollywood.

"Year by year, what became known as the City's Halloween Carnaval grew into an annual gathering of phenomenal costumes, entertainment, culture and self-expression, with myriad observers, revelers, exhibitions and performers and countless thousands of people in attendance each year."

"People come from all over the region — and, in fact, the world — to take part in the fun!"

There are important rules to know before you go — find them listed on this page — as well as the all-important street closure information. The party is recommended for adults, with the city strongly recommending that young children and pets not attend "for everyone's safety!"

Read everything you need to know now before joining one of the biggest Halloween bashes around.