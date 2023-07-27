Costa Mesa

Winter Fest OC's 2023 dates are live and prompting daydreams of cooler nights

We can already taste the hot cocoa from here: The Costa Mesa merriment is back in late November.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Winter Fest OC

What to Know

  • Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa
  • Nov. 24, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024
  • Something new: Both snow play and ice tubing will be included with your ticket

Warming up a cup of cocoa, then adding a dollop of whipped cream, some peppermint sprinkles, and one of those green maraschino cherries, which might be one of the most fanciful expressions of fruit ever invented?

That's the sort of beverage you can sip all year long, if you're feeling like you need some wintry whimsy in the midst of a heat wave.

Of course, munching on gingerbread or quaffing cocoa is even merrier when you're standing in the middle of a merry wonderland, the sort of winter-themed festival that includes opportunities to play in some snow, or go ice tubing, or ice skating, or all of the above.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Winter Fest OC" is a real "all of the above" event, and it will be back in late November to bring snow vibes to not-so-snowy Southern California.

The 2023 dates are live if you want to cool down, at least in your daydreams, while the summer heat continues on (and on). The OC Fest & Event Center begins to sparkle the Friday after Thanksgiving, with the ho, ho, ho go, go, going away after Jan. 7, 2024.

Eager to learn more about tickets, times, and all of the features? You can sign up to learn more in the months ahead.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Outdoor Movies 4 hours ago

‘The Goonies' to ‘Scarface': Cinespia's summer-ending schedule is here

Weekend 6 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: SoCal's Halloween season awakens at ‘Midsummer Scream'

On the "something new" front? Both ice tubing and snow play will be included with the ticket during the 2023-2024 season.

Whether this all perspires you, or rather inspires you, we mean, to enjoy some toasty cocoa while the triple-digit temperatures reign, we don't know.

But cool-down daydreams are free, even during the hottest spell, so start frostily fantasizing about this bundle-up bash, a cheery and chilly Costa Mesa-style expression of the season.

This article tagged under:

Costa MesaFamily Funwinterfestival
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us