Winter Fest OC's 2023 dates are live and prompting daydreams of cooler nights

What to Know Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Nov. 24, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024

Something new: Both snow play and ice tubing will be included with your ticket

Warming up a cup of cocoa, then adding a dollop of whipped cream, some peppermint sprinkles, and one of those green maraschino cherries, which might be one of the most fanciful expressions of fruit ever invented?

That's the sort of beverage you can sip all year long, if you're feeling like you need some wintry whimsy in the midst of a heat wave.

Of course, munching on gingerbread or quaffing cocoa is even merrier when you're standing in the middle of a merry wonderland, the sort of winter-themed festival that includes opportunities to play in some snow, or go ice tubing, or ice skating, or all of the above.

"Winter Fest OC" is a real "all of the above" event, and it will be back in late November to bring snow vibes to not-so-snowy Southern California.

The 2023 dates are live if you want to cool down, at least in your daydreams, while the summer heat continues on (and on). The OC Fest & Event Center begins to sparkle the Friday after Thanksgiving, with the ho, ho, ho go, go, going away after Jan. 7, 2024.

Eager to learn more about tickets, times, and all of the features? You can sign up to learn more in the months ahead.

On the "something new" front? Both ice tubing and snow play will be included with the ticket during the 2023-2024 season.

Whether this all perspires you, or rather inspires you, we mean, to enjoy some toasty cocoa while the triple-digit temperatures reign, we don't know.

But cool-down daydreams are free, even during the hottest spell, so start frostily fantasizing about this bundle-up bash, a cheery and chilly Costa Mesa-style expression of the season.